Google.org Launches $20 Million AI Accelerator Program for Nonprofits

Google.org, the charitable arm of Google, has announced the launch of a new initiative to support nonprofits working on generative artificial intelligence (AI). The program, named Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI, will be backed by $20 million in grants and will initially include 21 non-profits, as reported by TechCrunch .

Among the selected organizations are Quill.org and the World Bank, both known for their work in AI-powered tools.

Participants in the six-month accelerator program will receive funding along with access to technical training, workshops, mentors, and guidance from and “AI coach”. Google.org will also assign teams of Google employees to work full-time with three of the nonprofits — Tarjimly, Benefits Data Trust, and mRelief — for up to 6 months to assist in launching their AI tools.

Tarjimly aims to use AI to translate languages for refugees, Benefits Data Trust is developing AI assistants to help caseworkers support low-income applicants in enrolling for public benefits, and mRelief is designing a tool to streamline the U.S. SNAP benefits application process.

According to a recent press release from Google.org, funding recipients have reported a remarkable 33% reduction in time spent and nearly a 50% decrease in costs associated with achieving their objectives, thanks to the integration of generative AI into their operations.

“Generative AI can help social impact teams be more productive, creative and effective in serving their communities,” Annie Lewin, director of global advocacy at Google.org, mentioned in a blog post . “Google.org funding recipients report that AI helps them achieve their goals in one third of the time at nearly half the cost.”

However, despite the enthusiasm for AI among nonprofits, challenges such as cost, resources, and awareness hinder widespread adoption, she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To bridge this gap and empower nonprofits to leverage AI effectively, Google.org has unveiled the Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI program. This six-month initiative is designed to provide comprehensive support to nonprofits endeavoring to develop high-impact applications of generative AI.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!