Former Telangana Top Cop Under Investigation for Illegal Tracking, Destruction of Sensitive Official Information

Dugyala Praneeth Rao’s case opens a Pandora’s box on unauthorized surveillance by public officials.

Published

A former Telangana officer from the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Dugyala Praneeth Rao, has been arrested on charges related to conducting illegal surveillance, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence, among others. According to a press statement by the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, Praneeth Rao, arrested on March 13, 2024, has confessed to committing the offenses in collusion with other individuals during the course of the investigation.”

What are the charges levelled against Rao?

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by D Ramesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, SIB, against Rao under:

  • Section 409 [Criminal breach of trust by public servant] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
  • Section 427 [Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees], IPC
  • Section 201 [Causing disappearance of evidence of offence], IPC
  • Section 120 (b) [Punishment of criminal conspiracy], IPC
  • Section 34 [Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention], IPC
  • Section 3 [Mischief causing damage to public property] of The Prevention Of Damage To Public Property Act, 1984
  • Section 65 [Tampering with computer source documents] of the Information Technology Act, 2000
  • Section 66 [Computer related offences], IT Act, 2000
  • Section 70 [Unauthorised access to a protected system or critical information infrastructure], IT Act, 2000

The complaint filed by D. Ramesh, reviewed by MediaNama, alleged that Rao was copying intelligence information into his personal drives illegally in collusion with unknown persons, and had caused destruction of physical and electronic records from the SIB office.

Ramesh also informed that while working with the SIB, Rao, unlike other teams, had occupied two rooms exclusively for himself and operated with 17 systems with an “exclusive and dedicated leased line with internet connection”. He was also allegedly developing profiles of unknown persons and monitoring them; media reports say that Rao was tapping phones of opposition leaders and some journalists when the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was in power in Telangana.

But it doesn’t end there. Rao is also accused of destroying decade-old sensitive official data from the SIB office, which he had accessed illegally, by turning off the CCTV cameras, with the help of other individuals in pursuit of “wrongful gain”. This, the complaint says, happened on the night of December 4, 2023, a day after the Telangana assembly election results. The police have found prima facie evidence against the former cop, who was suspended on March 5, 2024.

Why does it matter?

This case significantly raises critical questions regarding the abilities of top public officials to bypass due process of law, violate citizens’ right to privacy, and jeopardize people’s security for personal interests. It also brings attention to the possibility of collusion between elected officials and law enforcement officials to conduct unauthorized surveillance using systems otherwise intended for national security purposes.

In our report on how India’s police use metadata, MediaNama found that tracking an individual using metadata such as call detail records (CDR), location data, IP addresses, device details, and social media profiles is possible for top investigating officers of state police. However, such information can only be obtained for investigation purposes and is subject to processes for authorization, oversight, and confidentiality.

The case also contributes to a rise in instances of illegal surveillance of Indian citizens, particularly political leaders, activists, journalists, and others. Several media organizations have extensively reported on government espionage carried out using the Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, under the Pegasus Project. Over 300 Indians, including journalists, activists, politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen, were reported to be on the list of targets for the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, as revealed by the New York Times in 2021. Read more about the developments in India regarding the Pegasus revelations here  and here.

Most recently, in October 2023, multiple Indian politicians, primarily from opposition parties, and journalists reported receiving  an alert from Apple stating that their iPhones were subjected to a state-sponsored attack. The alert was subsequently investigated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

It’s important to note that the government’s Centralised Monitoring System (CMS) enables the monitoring of communications on mobile phones, landlines, and the internet in the country. This system is purportedly aimed at strengthening the security environment and improving resources for call detail record (CDR) analysis, data mining, and providing alerts on target numbers by reducing intervention from telecom service providers. On the other hand, NATGRID  will initially allow the government to collate, access, and analyze information, including real-time data from at least 21 key organizations, such as the Income Tax department, National Crime Records Bureau, Civil Aviation Ministry, and more.

As the government strengthens its capabilities for monitoring and tracking, concerns regarding the exploitation of broad powers vested in the hands of law enforcement agencies to infringe upon citizens’ privacy rights for personal gains are not unfounded and will only become more critical moving forward.

(The article was updated on March 14, 2024, at 2:16 pm to include more details about the complaint filed against the former Telangana police official.)

