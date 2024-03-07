Here’s how online verification affects copyright protection: IPR expert Pravin Anand at FICCI Frames 2024

Lack of an identity check on the internet is one of the core problems for internet violations, said Pravin Anand, IPR Specialist and Managing Partner at Anand and Anand law firm, during a discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and copyright at the FICCI Frames event in Mumbai.

While answering moderator Uday Singh’s (Managing Director of Motion Picture Association, India) question on generative AI and intellectual property issues, Anand said that the lack of a verification process complicates the process of copyright protection. He gave the example of how laws around domain names were created following online scams by people posing as fashion brand companies like Louis Vuitton, etc.

“When you want to buy a new telephone connection, you have to show your Aadhaar card and your PAN card and your identity is registered. When you want to open a bank account, you have to show your identity. But in the freedom of speech the Internet has got, you do not have to show your identity,” he said.

Anand pointed out that even registering a new domain name, will at best help you avail the fiscal compensation under the law. However, a law will only be followed if the violation of it leads to painful consequences like fines, imprisonment, etc. which is difficult to levy on anonymous entities.

“That is the core problem which is leading to every Internet violation, that there is no identity check at the time you register. You have a free pass to enter the Internet and do what you [by just giving] your fake name,” he said.

Last year in March, MediaNama held an ‘Exploring User Verification’ event wherein participants discussed the need for online verification and the various concerns and approaches therein. While some speakers argued that verification could infringe on privacy and free speech, others called for a graded approach to verification based on its potential threat. Varun Sen Bahl, a public policy manager, even came up with a potential model for the framework of proportionality to carry out verification processes. The point raised by Anand highlights the need for such a proportionate approach to online identification in the growing digital age.

Giving the example of the Delhi High Court judgement, “Yahoo!, Inc. vs Akash Arora & Anr. ” In 1999, relating to domain name registrations, Anand said that existing laws will always struggle to regulate future technologies. New laws must therefore be created or existing laws should be updated to deal with tools like generative AI.

