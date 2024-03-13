wordpress blog stats
Face-detecting CCTVs in coaches infringes fundamental right to privacy: IFF to Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw

Digital rights group IFF writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw for withdrawal of face-detecting cameras in railway coaches

Published

What’s the news: Withdraw the Railways tender to set up face-detecting CCTV cameras inside railway coaches, urged the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a digital rights group, in a letter addressed to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, dated March 11, 2024. The letter cites a MediaNama article that discusses the impact of such large-scale surveillance for various members of society. It raised concerns about three topics: legality of a CCTV and FRT-based surveillance system, privacy violations, and data security concerns.

“We urge the Ministry to conduct a careful evaluation of the plans proposed in the tender and to withdraw the tender, opting for less privacy-infringing methods of curbing crimes in trains. The risks and potential for misuse associated with surveillance tools like CCTV cameras and FRT [facial recognition technology] far outweigh its benefits, if any,” said IFF in its letter, further stating that such CCTV surveillance inside trains infringes upon the privacy of the masses without satisfying any of the Puttaswamy criteria.

Here’s what the tender talks about: Indian Railways plans to install CCTV cameras in 44,038 coaches spanning across multiple regions, including Central, Western, and Eastern Railways, among others. Each coach will have anywhere from 4 to 8 cameras, with those positioned at the entry and exit points having facial recognition capabilities. The system will capture and analyze the facial data of not only adults but also children to track criminal suspects and missing individuals. This will be done by running the facial data against pre-existing criminal databases.

Government must wait until data protection rules are in place: IFF argued that while India does have a Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, the law still does not classify ‘sensitive personal data’ as a distinct category with additional safeguards.

“Global instruments recognize the sensitive nature of biometric information such as facial data and the vulnerable position the processing of such data may leave the data principles in. The European Council’s ‘Guidelines on facial recognition’ recognize that “Considering the potential intrusiveness of these [facial recognition] technologies, legislators and decision-makers have to ensure that an explicit and precise legal basis provides the necessary safeguards for the processing of biometric data. Such a legal basis will include the strict necessity and proportionality of their use and will take into consideration the vulnerability of the data subjects and the nature of the environment in which these technologies are used for verification purposes”,” said the letter.

As such, the IFF pushed for specific Rules under the data protection Act to prescribe higher standards for processing sensitive information such as facial biometric data.

Here’s a summary of the concerns MediaNama found regarding the tender after speaking to experts and going through the document:

Facial recognition technology (FRT) poses significant challenges regarding accuracy and reliability. Past experiences with FRT implementations indicate that achieving the promised high accuracy rates—95% for masked faces and 99% for unmasked faces—is exceptionally difficult. Factors such as the angle of capture, facial changes over time, and inherent biases in the technology further complicate the process.

Furthermore, under the Data Protection Act, the Ministry must obtain parental consent for processing children’s personal data. This introduces a grey area concerning compliance and enforcement, especially in public spaces like train coaches. Experts argue that collecting such data under the guise of “legitimate use” for security purposes might circumvent the protective intent of the data protection law, raising concerns about the balance between security and privacy rights.

The potential implications of this surveillance infrastructure go beyond immediate security benefits, sparking debates about the emergence of a social credit system in India similar to models observed in other countries. Critics caution that this could lead to a surveillance state where citizens are constantly monitored and assessed, with significant implications for personal freedoms and societal dynamics. Additionally, the broader context of this initiative includes integrating railway surveillance data with national security databases, potentially expanding the scope of surveillance and data sharing among various government agencies.

