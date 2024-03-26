MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, in which we will focus on better understanding the thinking behind this law, the role of data in digital markets, and the impact of the implementation of competition regulations in digital markets on key stakeholders, their practices, the Competition Commission of India, among others. Date: April 5, 2024 Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm Venue: India Habitat Center, Delhi Please register to attend by filling out the form here. Note: Registration doesn’t guarantee participation. Agenda 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: Lunch and Networking 01:30 PM – 01:50 PM: MediaNama Presentation on draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024 02:00 PM – 03:15 PM: Competition Concerns in Digital Markets 03:15 PM – 03:30 PM: Tea and Networking 03:30 PM – 04:30 PM: Role of Data in Competition 04:30 PM – 05:30 PM: Enforcement of the Digital Competition Act 05:30 PM – 06:00 PM: Closing Remarks Why is this discussion important? India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs on March 12 released the report prepared by the Committee of Digital Competition Law (CDCL) on ex-ante regulations, along with the draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024, aimed at regulating large digital platforms and preventing anti-competitive practices. The proposed legislation, mirroring the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), identifies Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises (SSDEs) based on factors like turnover, number of users, and market capitalization. SSDEs would be subject to various obligations to promote fair competition, such as prohibitions on self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing…
- Video: Why TRAI’s push for CNAP may backfire on people’s privacy? March 26, 2024
- US state passes law to protect musicians from AI voice clones March 26, 2024
- Event Announcement: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, April 5 #Ad March 26, 2024
- China Bans the Use of US Chips in Government Computers March 26, 2024
- Supreme Court Sets Aside Order Directing Bloomberg to Take Down Article on Zee, Highlights Impact on Freedom of Speech March 26, 2024
CNAP is a supplementary service offered to the called party, which provides the name information associated with the calling party.
New guidelines calls for use of "safe and reliable" semiconductor chips approved by the China Information Technology Security Evaluation Center.
The letter highlights the societal benefits of Open source and why Open Source AI should be prioritized.
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...