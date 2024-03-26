Event Announcement: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, April 5 #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, in which we will focus on better understanding the thinking behind this law, the role of data in digital markets, and the impact of the implementation of competition regulations in digital markets on key stakeholders, their practices, the Competition Commission of India, among others. Date: April 5, 2024 Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm Venue: India Habitat Center, Delhi Please register to attend by filling out the form here. Note: Registration doesn’t guarantee participation. Agenda 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: Lunch and Networking 01:30 PM – 01:50 PM: MediaNama Presentation on draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024 02:00 PM – 03:15 PM: Competition Concerns in Digital Markets 03:15 PM – 03:30 PM: Tea and Networking 03:30 PM – 04:30 PM: Role of Data in Competition 04:30 PM – 05:30 PM: Enforcement of the Digital Competition Act 05:30 PM – 06:00 PM: Closing Remarks Why is this discussion important? India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs on March 12 released the report prepared by the Committee of Digital Competition Law (CDCL) on ex-ante regulations, along with the draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024, aimed at regulating large digital platforms and preventing anti-competitive practices. The proposed legislation, mirroring the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), identifies Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises (SSDEs) based on factors like turnover, number of users, and market capitalization. SSDEs would be subject to various obligations to promote fair competition, such as prohibitions on self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing…

