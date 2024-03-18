wordpress blog stats
European Commission Seeks Information On Measures Taken To Curb Generative AI Risks From Google, Facebook, Snapchat And Others

According to a statement, the executive body of the European Union had also sought internal documents on the risk assessments and mitigation measures for the impact of GenAI on electoral processes.

European flag with board in front of dramatic sky

The European Commission has sent requests to Google, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and X seeking information on mitigation measures undertaken by the companies for generative AI risks.

According to a statement by the Commission, the executive body of the European Union had also sought internal documents on the risk assessments and mitigation measures for the impact of GenAI on electoral processes, AI hallucinations where AI provides false information, dissemination of deepfakes, as well as the “automated manipulation of services that can mislead voters”.

The Commission is also looking at efforts undertaken by the platforms to curb AI risks related to dissemination of illegal content, gender-based violence, protection of minors, protection of personal data, and intellectual property. The Commission has emphasised that their questions relate to both the dissemination and the creation of generative AI content.

The companies are to provide the requested information by April 5, 2024 for questions related to the elections, and by April 26, 2024 for the remaining questions. The information is requested under the EU’s Digital Services Act, which prescribes measures for platforms to ensure online safety, and failure to comply can potentially lead to penalty payments.

Why does it matter?

Over 60 countries are going for elections in 2024 amidst an increasing use of artificial intelligence technology for creation and dissemination of information online for myriad purposes, which also includes election campaigning. In view of dangers of AI-related misinformation and disinformation, deepfakes, which can jeopardise fair election processes, platforms will be under the watch of regulators in poll-bound countries. The EU Commission seeking internal documents on the risk assessment-measures undertaken by Big Tech companies is an important development with respect to scrutiny that the platforms may be subjected to.

What are tech companies doing ahead of polls?

In February, a group of 20 tech companies including Adobe, Microsoft, Meta, Google, and TikTok has signed an accord to combat the deceptive use of AI in 2024 elections. The agreement primarily focuses on efforts to curb video, audio, and images that fake or alter the appearance, voice, or actions (deepfakes) of political candidates, election officials, and other key stakeholders.

Most recently, Google announced its collaboration with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to amplify information, combat misinformation and raise awareness on navigating AI-generated content, to view of the upcoming general elections in India. The company also informed about a range of measures undertaken to supply authentic information to Indian voters, including proper fact-checking of content and showing the information sources of news along with measures restricting election-related advertisements.

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

European Commission Seeks Information On Measures Taken To Curb Generative AI Risks From Google, Facebook, Snapchat And Others

