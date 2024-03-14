wordpress blog stats
European Parliament passes landmark Artificial Intelligence Act for transparency and copyright regulations

The EU Artificial Intelligence Act gets parliamentary approval, making way for transparency and copyright regulations in General Purpose AI systems.

Published

On March 13, the European Parliament passed a comprehensive legal framework governing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the EU. Titled the Artificial Intelligence Act, the law was passed by Members of the European Parliament (MEP) by a 523-46 majority, with 49 abstentions. The law is intended to promote “human-centric and trustworthy AI” and safeguard democracy and fundamental rights as enshrined in the charter of the European Union. The legislation regulates AI systems based on their potentially harmful effects and risks to human life, democracy and fundamental rights. It categorises certain AI systems as harmful and bans them outright, some as high-risk and regulates them strictly and some as low-risk, which face light regulation. It also requires makers of General Purpose AI (GPAI) systems to be transparent about their training dataset and enforce compliance with EU copyright laws. In the context of the Artificial Intelligence Act, it should be remembered that earlier the European Parliament passed a resolution in 2021, banning the use of AI and Biometric Mass Surveillance by the police. Some AI systems that are banned outright The law prohibits certain AI systems that the European Parliament deems dangerous to humans and democracy. These include: AI systems with the capacity to negatively influence the behaviour of people or exploit vulnerable populations, with exceptions for psychological therapy and advertising Biometric categorisation systems are used to infer further details about the private lives of citizens Discriminatory social scoring systems Real-time biometric identification systems outside of specific law enforcement uses…

