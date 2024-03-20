wordpress blog stats
Doosra Closure Marks a Setback for Spam-Free Communication in India

Doosra was an app that provided people with a virtual second phone number making it easier for them to avoid spam.

The virtual second phone number application has decided to shut down its services following several months of disruption. This comes after the company noted that its telecom partner had put its services on hold on December 4, 2023, due to regulatory changes. Then on December 9, Doosra founder Aditya Vuchi said that the regulators were trying to understand the workings of virtual mobile numbers and map them into the current regulatory framework. Vuchi kept putting out regular updates over the past couple of months, informing the app's users that the DoT was not just looking into it but also the services of other virtual mobile number providers. As months passed, the company did not reach any workable solution with the DoT for keeping its services operational. As such, Doosra has set March 31, 2024, as the final date for users on its network to collect refunds. The story was first broken by The Hindu. #DoosraServices pic.twitter.com/6tzSKQaHKd — Aditya Vuchi (@avuchi) March 18, 2024 What is Doosra? Doosra is a service that provides a virtual second phone number, allowing users to share it with businesses, dating sites, restaurants, or any other scenario where they may be uncomfortable sharing their personal number. Additionally, it includes a call blocker feature that is enabled by default, thereby preventing users from receiving unwanted marketing calls. The company has emphasized in the past that it is a registered virtual network operator (VNO). Have any other virtual mobile numbers been blocked? In January this year, the DoT…

