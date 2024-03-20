The virtual second phone number application has decided to shut down its services following several months of disruption. This comes after the company noted that its telecom partner had put its services on hold on December 4, 2023, due to regulatory changes. Then on December 9, Doosra founder Aditya Vuchi said that the regulators were trying to understand the workings of virtual mobile numbers and map them into the current regulatory framework. Vuchi kept putting out regular updates over the past couple of months, informing the app's users that the DoT was not just looking into it but also the services of other virtual mobile number providers. As months passed, the company did not reach any workable solution with the DoT for keeping its services operational. As such, Doosra has set March 31, 2024, as the final date for users on its network to collect refunds. The story was first broken by The Hindu. #DoosraServices pic.twitter.com/6tzSKQaHKd — Aditya Vuchi (@avuchi) March 18, 2024 What is Doosra? Doosra is a service that provides a virtual second phone number, allowing users to share it with businesses, dating sites, restaurants, or any other scenario where they may be uncomfortable sharing their personal number. Additionally, it includes a call blocker feature that is enabled by default, thereby preventing users from receiving unwanted marketing calls. The company has emphasized in the past that it is a registered virtual network operator (VNO). Have any other virtual mobile numbers been blocked? In January this year, the DoT…
Doosra Closure Marks a Setback for Spam-Free Communication in India
Doosra was an app that provided people with a virtual second phone number making it easier for them to avoid spam.
Telangana police launches a ride tracking service for women: Here’s why it would fail to produce desired results
The potential shortcomings of T-Safe closely resemble the panic button that was hardcoded into smartphones in India.
Zomato's plan to segregate delivery services with a pure veg fleet plan received a mixed reaction over possible issues that gig workers can face
Google has pointed out how ex-ante regulations should be formulated in India, including specific market-wise activity related SIDI definitions, and phase-wise roll out of...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
