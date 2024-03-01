wordpress blog stats
Dailyhunt in talks to acquire social media platform Koo: Report

Koo, the Indian microblogging platform, looks to Dailyhunt for a partnership to navigate the slow investor market

Published

News aggregator service Dailyhunt is in the advanced stages of talks to acquire the social media platform Koo, according to a TechCrunch report. The deal being discussed is a share-swap agreement, expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. On the same day this development was reported, Koo's founder, Mayank Bidawatka, posted on LinkedIn, requesting patience until the company can provide concrete details of a partnership currently in the works. Koo is an Indian-made microblogging platform founded in 2020 that saw a sudden rise in popularity in 2021, with people viewing it as a replacement for Twitter (now called X). Bidawatka previously highlighted funding challenges, noting that the company would only be able to scale up either through funding or through a strategic partnership with someone who already has scale. "With the current reality of a slow investor market, the best way forward is to partner with someone who has the distribution strength to give Koo a massive user impetus and help it grow," he wrote in a LinkedIn post last year.. Dailyhunt's previous acquisitions: VerSe Innovation, the parent company of Dailyhunt, has made a series of acquisitions over the years. In 2015, it acquired BuyT, a product discovery and recommendation platform, to integrate the service with Dailyhunt (called Newshunt at the time). In the same year, it also acquired the design, analytics, and design startup Vauntz. The goal of this acquisition was to have Vauntz's team work on building a platform for NewsHunt that combined large-scale systems and targeted…

