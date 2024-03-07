wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Copyright Laws must be updated in preparation of generative AI’s entry into the Creative World: Pravin Anand at FICCI Frames 2024

Lawyers discuss the need to reform intellectual property laws in India in response to generative AI advancements.

Published

“It’s important to know that when we talk of artificial intelligence, you’re talking about intelligence, and intelligence has evolved. It’s not just logic and knowledge and information. Today, intelligence includes intuition, it includes humour, it includes consciousness, it includes awareness about yourself in AI. What is we have reached only the fourth stage of what have been predicted as the 10th stages of AI development. There’s a lot to go, and we will go to next stages which are far more complex, which will include divine AI and artificial general intelligence, and so on, cosmic AI, and there will come a time when the singularity state is predicted to be a state when machines will not want man, they will not need men, they will not want. When we think and talk about any solutions, any problems today, keep in mind, and whatever we do today has got to take into account the future,” said Pravin Anand, Managing Partner at Anand and Anand during FICCI Frames’s discussion on AI and copyright on March 6, 2024.

Anand was talking alongside Gautam K M, Partner at K Law, Rohit Pandharkar, Partner at Ernst & Young among others to discuss how generative AI will affect intellectual property rights in India and how laws will need to change accordingly.

Need to update IP laws for generative AI: On February 14, Minister of State Som Prakash said in the Parliament that the existing IP laws of India “well-equipped” to deal with AI-related copyright issues. During the FICCI Frames event, Anand disagreed with this assertion and stressed the need for regulation of generative AI in the context of IP law as well.

“We are all in recognition of the fact that AI poses very complex dangers… it goes down to deep faith, to bias, which can be killing, to autonomous weapons, where the weapons will decide who to bomb, where to bomb, when to bomb. So, we certainly need to regulate. Just go back in time and see how have we regulated anything. Whether it was electricity or whether it was extremism, terrorism, or any violation, it was all done through laws. So, although the minister did say a few days ago that our existing laws are good enough, I don’t think that’s true at all,” he said.

Need for a consent-based approach in IP law: Anand said that it is always better to take permission from a creator when using their content. He said a person wishing to use the created work as data has two options: to request consent from the creator or get opinion from a group of lawyers on the risks and violations of using the content without permission.

“In a practical world, we must remember that there are 788 district courts in this country and there are 25 high courts, of which five have an original side jurisdiction… and it is only up to a judge to decide whether this is or is not fair use… Therefore, it is always better to take permission. And that’s when you’re absolutely safe.. the creative world is a very small world, and people who copy and make money on the creative outputs is a huge world. And if the creative world will not be supported, then they manage money. And that’s the spirit with which you have to approach copyright. I think that’s very important for us to spread that message,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Person closest to the AI-generated content is the owner: On the topic of authorship of content created by generative AI, Anand said that as per the Indian copyright law, the author of a computer-generated work is the person who caused the work to be created.

“So, the moment you have an AI program or AI generated work, the person who caused it to be created almost responsible. All you need to do, somebody has got the data together, somebody has trained the model on that data, somebody has provided the prompts which led to the generation of the work, so that somebody, the person who has a closest link to the generated work is obviously the person. And so that question has been given more violations,” said Anand.

However, he also said that the greater importance of identifying the creator of a work is not simply authorship but because it helps with the transfer of rights, or resolution of liabilities. A machine cannot transfer rights or be held liable. He argued that the issue should be considered with this in mind.

Authorship still at the centre of copyright and AI discussions: Regarding the authorship by entities, Gautam, pointed out that there have been instances like the RAGHAV AI in 2023 that mistakenly received co-authorship for some creative work. Although the office later withdrew its decision, Gautam argued that this showed authorship in the case of AI and copyright law remains ambiguous.

Speakers also discussed the implications about original content and content derived from existing content. Gautam talked about the need to discuss authorship in the context of these two types of creatives as well since AI uses existing data to generate content. Another speaker Pandharkar also stressed the importance of this approach due to the recent inception of meta engines, which are four generative AI machines coming together to build a fifth generative AI machine, thus creating a derivative content of derivative content.

“We need to also pull our socks up in terms of redefining our laws. Like Pravin said, the current laws may not be enough. We need to rethink the laws as well to protect the copyrights of artists appropriately in the new world,” said Pandharkar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

News

Copyright Laws must be updated in preparation of generative AI’s entry into the Creative World: Pravin Anand at FICCI Frames 2024

Lawyers discuss the need to reform intellectual property laws in India in response to generative AI advancements.

3 seconds ago

News

CERT-In Flags Critical Security Flaws in Two Govt Cybersecurity Apps

The security risks arose due to a “weak cryptographic algorithm” in the user login component, CERT-In's report said.

4 mins ago

News

US Military Experiments With Generative AI Tools from OpenAI and Others

The US Army's experiments with ChatGPT and other generative AI tools reveal how AI can be used for military purposes.

1 hour ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ