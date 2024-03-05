wordpress blog stats
Communication Ministry launches Digital Intelligence Platform for collaborative action against cybercrime

DIP contains information regarding cases detected as misuse of telecom resources and acts as a back-end repository of all requests received on the Sanchar Saathi Portal.

The Ministry of Communications on March 4 rolled out a Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to curb cybercrime and financial frauds carried out via telecom resources. The platform allows for real-time intelligence sharing, information exchange, and coordination among telecom companies, law enforcement agencies, banks, financial institutions (FIs), social media platforms, and identity document issuing authorities. DIP contains information regarding cases detected as misuse of telecom resources and acts as a back-end repository of all requests received on the Sanchar Saathi Portal for the concerned stakeholders to take action on these requests.

The Sanchar Saathi Portal was launched in May last year and provides services like blocking mobile numbers, tracking mobile connections under your name, and identifying fraudulent SIM subscribers. The Communication Ministry has also expanded on the services offered by Sanchar Saathi, adding the “Chakshu” facility which allows people to report spam calls and messages received by them on the portal. Upon user reports of spam calls and messages, the associated numbers will undergo re-verification and will be disconnected if they fail this process, as per a Mint report.

This measure seems to be in line with the Telecommunication Act, 2023 passed last year which allowed the Central Government to prescribe a mechanism for users to report malware or any spam messages that don’t obtain their consent.

Continued efforts to curb spam:

The Chakshu facility is a part of the ongoing efforts to curb spam calls and messages. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the regulatory body for telecommunications, has introduced several measures in the past including mandating the use of AI spam filters for calls and messages, issuing directions to stop the misuse of commercial message templates, and a do not disturb (DND) list which allows mobile subscribers to register their numbers to avoid getting unsolicited commercial communication (UCC).

More recently, the regulator has recommended that the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) Supplementary Service should be introduced in the country’s telecommunication network to help users avoid spam calls from unregistered telemarketers. This service would allow anyone receiving a call to see the name of the person calling them.

