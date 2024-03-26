wordpress blog stats
China Bans the Use of US Chips in Government Computers

New guidelines calls for use of “safe and reliable” semiconductor chips approved by the China Information Technology Security Evaluation Center.

Beijing is endeavoring to achieve self-reliance in chip manufacturing by introducing new guidelines that will phase out the use of microprocessors from American companies Intel and AMD in government computers and servers, according to a report from the Financial Times. The move is part of a broader campaign to replace foreign technology with domestic alternatives as tensions between China and the US intensify. Even Microsoft Windows and foreign databases are restricted under the new guidelines.

The stricter procurement rules, unveiled in December 2022 by China’s finance ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), mandate that government agencies and party organs prioritize “safe and reliable” microprocessors and operating systems from Chinese companies when making purchases. Concurrently, the China Information Technology Security Evaluation Center published its first list of approved “safe and reliable” processors and operating systems, all from domestic firms like Huawei and Phytium, both of which are on the U.S. export blacklist.

This procurement overhaul is part of a national strategy dubbed “Xin Chuang” or “IT application innovation,” aimed at achieving technological self-sufficiency in the military, government, and state sectors. State-owned enterprises have been instructed to complete their transition to domestic technology providers by 2027.

Effect on US chips making companies

American tech giants like Microsoft, Intel, and AMD will feel the heat of this Chinese government directive as they have a substantial market share in China. According to the Financial Times report, 27% of Intel’s $54 billion in sales and 15% of AMD’s $23 billion in sales came from China in 2022. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, told the U.S. Congress last year that China contributed 1.5% of the company’s revenues. Meanwhile, a Reuters report  has revealed how the US is trying to boost American semiconductor output by reducing Chinese and Taiwanese microprocessor usage under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act passed by the Biden Administration. The Act subsidizes domestic production of advanced chips. Earlier in 2020, the  US government stopped Huawei from purchasing chips and semiconductors from the US and added all of Huawei’s affiliates to the entity list.

According to the new guidelines set by the Chinese government, companies must submit their product’s complete research and development documentation and code to be on the approved list. The primary criteria for approval are based on the level of design, development, and production completed within China.

While some leeway remains for limited purchases of Intel- and AMD-powered computers, procurement officials have highlighted the need for additional steps to register and explain such purchases. The Chinese government purchasing office has said US chips can be acquired provided they “comply with relevant management procedures”.

China Bans the Use of US Chips in Government Computers

