The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that they are conducting enquiries into some fintech entities to determine the impact technology has on competition within the market. In an interview given to PTI, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said, “We are looking into how technology is being leveraged by fintech players and whether they are impacting competition [in the market]." Kaur did not mention which fintech entities were under scrutiny. Speaking about the CCI’s regulatory approach for digital markets Kaur said “It is about striking the right balance between regulation and freedom, ensuring that the market remains contestable and operates fairly for all stakeholders." Competition Concerns in the Fintech Sector There have been previous calls for regulation of competition within the fintech sector. Particularly, about the dominance of Big tech and foreign players. In February, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology , noted the dominance of foreign players— Walmart-backed PhonePe and GooglePay, in the UPI Market. Google Pay and PhonePe had 36.39% and 46.91% market shares respectively. The Committee recommended that “there should be a focus on the promotion of local Indian players in the fintech universe.” They said, “ Indigenously developed BHIM UPI is a good example of it, however, its share in the UPI market is very low.” Similarly, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has also taken action against the dominance of foreign players in the Indian fintech sector. In 2020, the NPCI announced a 30 percent volume cap on…
Competition Commission of India conducting enquiries against fintech entities
Foreign fintech entities like Google Pay and PhonePe are dominating the UPI market and CCI has been urged to regulate this in the past.
