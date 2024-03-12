Car manufacturers are sharing drivers' data including their habits with insurance companies, revealed the New York Times, on March 11. According to the NYT report, car makers like General Motors were sharing customers' details including start and end times of trips, distance driven and records of any sharp accelerations, speeding or sudden breaks, possibly impacting their automobile insurance profile. The information was shared with data provider LexisNexis, which used it to create “consumer risk profiles” for insurance companies. These risk profiles were used to understand the driving habits of consumers and create “personalized insurance coverage”. Why it matters? Furthermore, many customers were unaware that their cars were collecting and sharing their driving data with third parties. Modern internet-enabled cars often collect data from drivers and share it with third parties like data brokers and insurance companies. The report claims that “the existence of these partnerships is nearly invisible to drivers, whose consent is obtained in fine print and murky privacy policies that few read.” The report named General Motors, Kia, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Honda and Acura as some of the car makers that shared driver information with third parties. In context to the Indian automobile sector, the top four car brands Toyota, Kia, Honda and Hyundai were found to be severely lacking in the privacy department by Mozilla’s Privacy Not Included guide. Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and Honda are four of India’s most popular car brands and gathered drivers' data about people from “sensors, microphones, cameras, and the phones and devices drivers…
Car Makers Sharing Drivers’ Data With Insurance Companies Spark Privacy Concerns
A new set of privacy concerns has emerged as reports of car makers sharing drivers’ data with car insurers, indicating a possible effect on the consumer’s profile
