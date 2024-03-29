wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

California Senator proposes Bill for user identity authentication on large online platforms

The Bill allows the Attorney General or any district/ city attorney to seek injunctive or other equitable relief against a large online platform

Published

What’s the news: California State Senator Steve Padilla recently proposed a Bill for user identity authentication on large online platforms, reported Bloomberg Law. As per the Bill’s text, the document “would require a large online platform, [at least 1,000,000 California users during the preceding 12 months], to seek to verify the name, telephone number, and email address of an influential user, as defined, by a means chosen by the large online platform and would require the platform to seek to verify the identity of a highly influential user, as defined, by asking to review the highly influential user’s government-issued identification.” The Bill allows the Attorney General or any district/ city attorney “to seek injunctive or other equitable relief against a large online platform” to compel compliance with the Bill. Further, platforms will also be required to attach to any post of an influential or highly influential user a notation to indicate that the user is authenticated or unauthenticated. Verification can be a problem for marginalized groups During MediaNama’s ‘Exploring User Verification’ event in March last year, experts at the roundtable discussion pointed out that marginalized communities could face a chilling effect due to mandatory verification online. Jhalak Kakkar, Executive Director at the Centre for Communications Governance, said that anonymity affects the community member’s ability to navigate, use, and leverage the internet for social benefit within their communities. Kakkar gave the example of an earlier real-name policy of major social media platforms that faced criticisms from various communities like transgender folk…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

News

California Senator proposes Bill for user identity authentication on large online platforms

The Bill allows the Attorney General or any district/ city attorney to seek injunctive or other equitable relief against a large online platform

44 mins ago

News

Microsoft Addresses Data Privacy Concerns Of Azure OpenAI & Copilot

The tech giant made it clear it doesn't share data from organizations using Azure OpenAI and Copilot to third-parties or use it to train...

1 hour ago

Google

Google.org Launches $20 Million AI Accelerator Program for Nonprofits

Among the selected organizations are Quill.org and the World Bank, both known for their work in AI-powered tools.

1 hour ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ