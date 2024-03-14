Cab aggregators Ola and Uber aggregator license application rejected in Pune over compliance issues

The Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has rejected Ola and Uber’s applications for aggregator licenses following their failure to meet compliance parameters, rendering their services effectively illegal. Both companies have a 30-day appeal period before Pune's Regional Transport Office (RTO) takes legal action against them, reported the PuneMirror. Cab aggregators Uber and Ola not following guidelines Following a meeting reviewing the applications, on March 12, Pune’s Regional Transport Office issued a letter detailing the reasons for rejecting licensing applications from Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd and Ola’s parent company, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. According to the letter, the companies failed to adhere to guidelines under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Act, 2020 which required cab aggregator companies to provide drivers with health insurance, life insurance and training for an adequate period. In the letter, the RTO said both the cab aggregator companies had previously applied for aggregator licensing, which was rejected for discrepancies. The documents submitted by Ola and Uber showed non-compliance with the rules laid down under the norms for motor vehicles. Pune RTO official Sanjiv Bhor said, “Soon after the order of operating such service is termed illegal and as such needs to be halted." He further explained that the RTO is taking action against Ola and Uber cab drivers for using the services of the respective companies in Pune. For this purpose, they have appointed a special four-team flying squad as the RTO waits for any appeal notification from the company. Bhor also mentioned that the companies…

