Attend Our Briefing Call: IT Ministry’s AI Advisory

On March 1, MeitY sent out an advisory stating that any under-tested or unreliable models can only be made available to Indian users after receiving explicit permission from the government. It mentioned that such models must be labeled to reflect that the output it generates is unreliable.

Soon after the advisory was rolled out, there was a flurry of concern about its potential impact on startups and questions about whether AI companies could even be held responsible for the results their models generate. While IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has posted clarifications about the advisory, they have spurred more questions than answers.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will delve into what the AI advisory says, the questions surrounding it, and the potential implications of the advisory for AI companies.

Title: IT Ministry’s AI Advisory

Date: 12 March (Tuesday), 2024

Time: 3:30 PM IST

What will we cover?

Does an AI company fall under the category of a publisher as per the IT Rules, 2021?

How will the government decide what is an undertested/ untested AI model?

How can companies be held responsible for the output generated by their models?

What is the legal basis for this advisory?

The session will begin at 3:30 PM IST with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

