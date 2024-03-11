Army Chief General discusses incorporating AI in the Indian Military at NDTV Defence Summit

“We are in the process of preparing an AI roadmap in consultation with subject master experts, which will serve us good for the next 20 to 25 years,” Army Chief General Manoj Pande said at the NDTV Defence Summit on March 7, revealing Indian Army's plans to incorporate AI into India’s defence systems. Pande spoke about the need to leverage new technologies in the defence sector due to the increasing threat of malicious actors using such technologies. “Emerging technologies are no longer superpower-centric. Non-state actors are increasingly gaining access to modern technologies of military use and employing it for leverage, asymmetric at that, in conflict,” he said. Thus, he said, it is important for India’s military to be a “modern, agile, adaptive, technology-enabled, future-ready force.” Pande discussed the different ways in which AI will be used in India’s defence sector. He said that AI projects will cover, “natural language processing, facial recognition, vehicle tracking, satellite imagery analysis and other autonomous systems.” Further, he added that the military is also working on “tri-services project” to create a “high-powered computing AI cloud.” Increasingly, militaries around the world—including the US and the UK—are looking to shift to AI cloud, which allows a swifter use of available data, enabling the military to make quicker decisions. Pande also spoke of incorporating the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G communications “for exploitation in the domains of smart surveillance, telemedicine, drone control, and real-time, augmented and virtual reality for both training as well as operations.” Pande also…

