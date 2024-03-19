Apple in talks to incorporate Google Gemini into iPhones: Report

Apple is discussing the incorporation of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini into iPhones, according to a report by Bloomberg. If this collaboration were to go through, Apple would license Gemini to power some of the new features coming to the iPhone software this year. As per the report, Apple has been testing its own large language model (LLM) since last year but its technology remains behind the AI tools created by Google and others, making the partnership a better alternative than relying on its own AI. This comes days after Apple acquired the Canada-based AI startup Darwin AI with dozens of Darwin employees joining Apple’s AI division. Apple has been on a shopping spree for AI startups, acquiring them and incorporating their technologies into its existing ecosystem of devices. It has acquired 32 AI startups in 2023. The potential impact of partnering with Gemini: When discussing Gemini, it is hard to ignore the regulatory attention it garnered in India last month. In February, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the AI of violating IT Rules, 2021 for its answer to the question "Is Modi a fascist?" Soon after, India issued a now-redacted advisory that undertested or unreliable AI models would be required to take explicit government approval before being released to the Indian public. While a newer advisory backtracks on the requirement of government approval, undertested/unreliable AI models are still expected to be labeled for the unreliability of the output they generate in India. While there is no clear list…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.