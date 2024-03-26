wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,

Apple, Google and Meta under investigation for non-complaince with Digital Markets Act

In 12 months the investigation will determine if these tech giants are infringing the Digital Markets Act and the necessary measures they need to take.

Published

Source: Apple Press Release

The European Commission (EC) announced on March 25, 2024, that it is opening investigations into Apple, Google, and Meta for non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU’s anti-competition law. The investigation will centre around allegations of Google and Apple app stores’ anti-steering practices, Safari’s choice screen, Google Search’s self-preferencing, and Meta’s “pay or consent model”. Additionally, the Commission said that it has launched investigatory steps relating to Apple's new fee structure for alternative app stores and Amazon's ranking practices on its marketplace. What is the DMA? The European Commission introduced the Digital Markets Act in the EU in November 2022. The DMA aimed to combat unfair practices in the digital sector and curb the influence of big tech companies on digital markets. 6 companies were designated as “gatekeepers”, requiring them to implement measures mandated by the EC. Following its enforcement in March 2024, Google, Apple, Meta, and Amazon, designated as gatekeepers, shared the various practices they would implement in compliance with the DMA. Why is Apple being investigated? Two investigations have been launched into Apple. The Commission expressed concern that Apple may have prevented users from truly exercising their choice of services, specifically pointing to the design of the ‘choice screen’ of their web browser ‘Safari’. Under the DMA, Apple is required to inform users of the option to switch to an alternative default service (for instance, browser or search engine), through choice screens. According, to the EC, Apple may be adopting measures to prevent users from accessing…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Video: Why TRAI’s push for CNAP may backfire on people’s privacy?

CNAP is a supplementary service offered to the called party, which provides the name information associated with the calling party.

9 mins ago

News

China Bans the Use of US Chips in Government Computers

New guidelines calls for use of "safe and reliable" semiconductor chips approved by the China Information Technology Security Evaluation Center.

2 hours ago

News

Mozilla, Center for Democracy and Technology writes letter in support of open source AI

The letter highlights the societal benefits of Open source and why Open Source AI should be prioritized.

5 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ