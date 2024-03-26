The European Commission (EC) announced on March 25, 2024, that it is opening investigations into Apple, Google, and Meta for non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU’s anti-competition law. The investigation will centre around allegations of Google and Apple app stores’ anti-steering practices, Safari’s choice screen, Google Search’s self-preferencing, and Meta’s “pay or consent model”. Additionally, the Commission said that it has launched investigatory steps relating to Apple's new fee structure for alternative app stores and Amazon's ranking practices on its marketplace. What is the DMA? The European Commission introduced the Digital Markets Act in the EU in November 2022. The DMA aimed to combat unfair practices in the digital sector and curb the influence of big tech companies on digital markets. 6 companies were designated as “gatekeepers”, requiring them to implement measures mandated by the EC. Following its enforcement in March 2024, Google, Apple, Meta, and Amazon, designated as gatekeepers, shared the various practices they would implement in compliance with the DMA. Why is Apple being investigated? Two investigations have been launched into Apple. The Commission expressed concern that Apple may have prevented users from truly exercising their choice of services, specifically pointing to the design of the ‘choice screen’ of their web browser ‘Safari’. Under the DMA, Apple is required to inform users of the option to switch to an alternative default service (for instance, browser or search engine), through choice screens. According, to the EC, Apple may be adopting measures to prevent users from accessing…
News
Apple, Google and Meta under investigation for non-complaince with Digital Markets Act
In 12 months the investigation will determine if these tech giants are infringing the Digital Markets Act and the necessary measures they need to take.
MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
