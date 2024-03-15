Apple has acquired Darwin AI, a Canada-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup, and added it to its growing roster of AI firms. According to a a report by Bloomberg, the smartphone giant acquired the company earlier this year, with dozens of Darwin employees joining Apple's AI division. Darwin AI has created AI technologies for visually inspecting components during manufacturing and works on ways to make AI systems smaller and faster. Apple also onboarded Alexander Wong, an AI researcher at the University of Waterloo who helped build Darwin AI, as a director. The acquisition falls in line with Apple's previously stated commitment to 'break new ground this year' in the AI field. The company is known to be much more secretive than its peers when it comes to its tech but has been acquiring a number of promising AI startups. Apple has followed a strategy of acquiring AI startups and their technologies and embedding them in its existing ecosystem of devices. The company, which has been considered to be behind the competition in the AI race, bought two dozen AI startups from 2015 to 2023 and 32 in the last year alone." Also Read: Here’s What Big Tech Companies Had To Say At FICCI Frames 2024 European Parliament Passes Landmark Artificial Intelligence Act For Transparency And Copyright Regulations Apple To Allow EU App Developers To Distribute Apps Directly On Their Website
News
Apple Acquires AI Startup in attempt to get ahead of competition
Darwin AI has created AI technologies for visually inspecting components during manufacturing and works on ways to make AI systems smaller and faster.
