Animation and Gaming Industry Raise OTT Platforms Concerns, AI Remains Unaddressed

The stakeholders of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC) industry raised concerns about the impact of the over-the-top content in the broadcasting sector in a closed-door meeting with Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), at the FICCI Frames 2024. They underlined how the lack of incentives for producing local content is coming in the way of boosting the animation sector in India.

Although the MIB secretary acknowledged that the animation sector has been “disrupted by technology”, he didn’t specify what role artificial intelligence (AI) played in this despite threats from AI-enabled design tools like Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, Inc’s Midjourney, OpenAI’s Dall-E, and other generative AI tools. The stakeholders missed the opportunity to initiate a discussion on AI with the Indian regulators, especially on how generative AI tools can disrupt creative processes and the impact of AI on distribution and regulation in the animation and gaming industry. The objective of the roundtable was to put forth questions and recommendations to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to address issues in the upcoming AVGC policy.

The meeting was attended by Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, MIB; Dr. Ashish Kulkarni, Chair, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum and Founder Punaryug; and Munjal Shroff, Co-Chair, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum and Director & COO, Graphiti Studios.

Key issues raised by the animation and gaming industry:

1. ‘Children are shifting to YouTube and OTT’: One of the industry stakeholders, a founder of an animation company offering services to broadcasters, spoke about the lack of job opportunities created by consumers shifting to digital platforms like OTT and YouTube. This has resulted in a decline in animation industry work as most animation artists are working on one project instead of the three or four they used to earlier, revealed the speaker.

He further elaborated on how the decline in TRP for Indian cartoons and Indian channels in the last two years has affected the AVGC industry. According to him, more children are now watching content on YouTube and OTT platforms, resulting in several animation studios offering services to digital platforms and broadcast channels shutting their shops. This shows that Indian broadcasters are losing younger audiences, which can significantly impact policy-making for broadcast content production.

The ‘AVGC Promotion Task Force’ , set up by the MIB in 2022, had said in its report in 2023, that the government is considering industry-governmental collaborations on future frameworks for job creation, faculty development, and qualification packs to boost the AVGC sector. This will standardise upskilling initiatives across the AVGC industry, by bringing it under the National Skills Qualification Framework.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. Issues related to mergers, and acquisitions: Recent reports of mergers in the Indian media and entertainment industry were also discussed including the merger between Discovery and Warner Media; Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18, And Disney ; and Sony’s termination notice to Zee Entertainment . The animation industry is highly dependent on kids’ broadcasting channels but the rates haven’t changed in years, said a speaker. However, he didn’t clarify what rates meant, but based on the points made it can be assessed that he was referring to the price of acquiring content by kids channels.

While there are reports of mergers between leading TV channels and digital platforms, there’s no green-lighting towards new kids’ shows, revealed the speaker. He further highlighted how such mergers are impacting how animated contents are acquired like the Reliance and Disney deal, where Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was granted exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India, with a license to over 30,000 Disney content assets. It can also possibly influence content diversity and pricing strategies.

3. ‘Create in India’: Discussing the AVGC Promotion Task Force’s proposed ‘Create in India’ idea to encourage local content creation, the FICCI roundtable emphasised on the need for incentivising content production in India. A member from the gaming service sector suggested that global developers must be incentivised to set up studios in India and “make it India for the world”.

Another member highlighted how Goods and Service Taxes (GST) have de-incentivised local content production.

“I think we are incentivizing foreign content, foreign money coming in, which is somebody else’s content we are specializing, which is great because it will support. But at the same time, we are de-incentivizing our local content production. We are charging GST on top of all these things. At the end of the day, local content production is soft power. That is why all other countries are going after this industry and giving significant subsidies for it. So, I think if we can make local content production outside the ambit of GST, I think that would be a significant boost.” – FICCI Roundtable speaker from the gaming industry.

Members also spoke of the need for content reservation plans to promote local content.

4. On Centre of Excellence: Last year, the AVGC task force envisioned the setting up National Centre of Excellence for AVGC, which will function as a nodal agency focusing on education and training standards for the industry, among other objectives. It was proposed that the Centre would work in collaboration with other ministries and state governments too.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Members also put forth demands for greater skilling and awareness initiatives such as setting up incubators for better training and internship opportunities in the animation and gaming industry. The Secretary invited suggestions on what the Centre of Excellence would entail in reality.

5. Prioritising Intellectual Property (IP) creation: Multiple industry stakeholders called for a shift in policy approach, from a service-oriented one to an IP creation one. According to a member, focusing on local content and eliminating the GST impact on business can open up avenues for the AVGC industry to be self-reliant. Further, the members also recommended incentives for software production in India for gaming, VXF, animation etc, underlining how IP can serve as a “core asset” to generate greater value.

On the dependency of the Indian market on international content, Additional Secretary to the MIB, Neerja Sekhar stated that the government aims to push the demand for consumption of domestic content while supporting the creation of Indian software and hardware products. The Ministry is looking to set up an AVGC Mission post the policy approval. MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju stated that the AVGC policy will at least take six months to be released.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read: