Amazon has to disclose information on ads, rules European Court of Justice

The European Court of Justice (CJEU), through its dismissal of Amazon's application for an interim measure, has ruled that Amazon is a 'Very Large Online Platform’ and as such will be required to display a repository of all its data on ads in the EU, as mandated by the Digital Services Act (DSA). “The interests defended by the EU legislature prevail, in the present case, over Amazon’s material interests…” said a press release by the European Court of Justice. Amazon’s argument Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) that went into effect in 2023, companies with significant impact on the digital market are designated as ‘very large online platforms’ (VLOP) and are subject to regulations for the protection of consumers. Amazon, designated as one by the European Commission, disputed this and appealed to the General Court of the European Union. Specifically, they contested an obligation under the DSA that requires Amazon to create a repository containing detailed information on its online advertising. Amazon argued that publicly displaying information on its advertisers would weaken its “competitive position” and “irreversibly lead to a loss of market share.” Additionally, it argued that the DSA would require it to share information about itself and its advertisers, that could be confidential. In September 2023, the courts granted Amazon an interim relief on these obligations’ which led to the European Commission handing over the case to the CJEU. The European Court of Justice ruling Amazon had argued that the creation of the repository “unlawfully limits its…

