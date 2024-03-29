The European Court of Justice (CJEU), through its dismissal of Amazon's application for an interim measure, has ruled that Amazon is a 'Very Large Online Platform’ and as such will be required to display a repository of all its data on ads in the EU, as mandated by the Digital Services Act (DSA). “The interests defended by the EU legislature prevail, in the present case, over Amazon’s material interests…” said a press release by the European Court of Justice. Amazon’s argument Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) that went into effect in 2023, companies with significant impact on the digital market are designated as ‘very large online platforms’ (VLOP) and are subject to regulations for the protection of consumers. Amazon, designated as one by the European Commission, disputed this and appealed to the General Court of the European Union. Specifically, they contested an obligation under the DSA that requires Amazon to create a repository containing detailed information on its online advertising. Amazon argued that publicly displaying information on its advertisers would weaken its “competitive position” and “irreversibly lead to a loss of market share.” Additionally, it argued that the DSA would require it to share information about itself and its advertisers, that could be confidential. In September 2023, the courts granted Amazon an interim relief on these obligations’ which led to the European Commission handing over the case to the CJEU. The European Court of Justice ruling Amazon had argued that the creation of the repository “unlawfully limits its…
News
Amazon has to disclose information on ads, rules European Court of Justice
Asking for relief from disclosing its data on ads under the Digital Services Act, Amazon had argued that publicly displaying information on its advertisers would weaken its “competitive position” and “irreversibly lead to a loss of market share.”
Latest Headlines
- US Govt Announces New Policy for AI Usage in Governance, Federal Agencies Will Have Chief AI Officers March 29, 2024
- Sam Bankman-Fried gets 25 year jail term over FTX fraud March 29, 2024
- Amazon fined in Poland for misleading users through dark patterns March 29, 2024
- Amazon has to disclose information on ads, rules European Court of Justice March 29, 2024
- ECI issues show-cause notice to Supriya Shrinate March 29, 2024
Free Reads
News
Bankman-Fried has also been ordered to forfeit $11 billion to repay the aggrieved customers of his crypto-exchange platform FTX.
Amazon
According to UOKiK, Amazon misled users into believing that placing an order or receiving an order confirmation was tantamount to a sales contract, which...
News
The ECI found Shrinate's comments to be in ‘undignified and in bad taste’ and to be prima facie violative of the ‘Model Code of...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...