wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Amazon has to disclose information on ads, rules European Court of Justice

Asking for relief from disclosing its data on ads under the Digital Services Act, Amazon had argued that publicly displaying information on its advertisers would weaken its “competitive position” and “irreversibly lead to a loss of market share.”

Published

The European Court of Justice (CJEU), through its dismissal of Amazon's application for an interim measure, has ruled that Amazon is a 'Very Large Online Platform’ and as such will be required to display a repository of all its data on ads in the EU, as mandated by the Digital Services Act (DSA). “The interests defended by the EU legislature prevail, in the present case, over Amazon’s material interests…” said a press release by the European Court of Justice. Amazon’s argument Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) that went into effect in 2023, companies with significant impact on the digital market are designated as ‘very large online platforms’ (VLOP) and are subject to regulations for the protection of consumers. Amazon, designated as one by the European Commission, disputed this and appealed to the General Court of the European Union. Specifically, they contested an obligation under the DSA that requires Amazon to create a repository containing detailed information on its online advertising. Amazon argued that publicly displaying information on its advertisers would weaken its “competitive position” and “irreversibly lead to a loss of market share.” Additionally, it argued that the DSA would require it to share information about itself and its advertisers, that could be confidential. In September 2023, the courts granted Amazon an interim relief on these obligations’ which led to the European Commission handing over the case to the CJEU. The European Court of Justice ruling  Amazon had argued that the creation of the repository “unlawfully limits its…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Sam Bankman-Fried gets 25 year jail term over FTX fraud

Bankman-Fried has also been ordered to forfeit $11 billion to repay the aggrieved customers of his crypto-exchange platform FTX.

12 mins ago

Amazon

Amazon fined in Poland for misleading users through dark patterns

According to UOKiK, Amazon misled users into believing that placing an order or receiving an order confirmation was tantamount to a sales contract, which...

24 mins ago

News

ECI issues show-cause notice to Supriya Shrinate

The ECI found Shrinate's comments to be in ‘undignified and in bad taste’ and to be prima facie violative of the ‘Model Code of...

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ