Amazon Web Services announced on March 5 that they will, globally, be waiving data transfer charges that customers incur while sharing data from their cloud service to another, in accordance with the European Data Act. Before this, Amazon and other major cloud services required customers to pay “data egress fees” (fees charged by cloud providers for moving data from the cloud storage where it was uploaded). Amazon earlier required customers to carry the cost of transfer of data from one cloud to another when they wished to switch providers. The European Data Act, which went into effect on 11 January 2024, called these practices anti-competitive. According to the European Commission, high switching charges prevent customers from using competing services and thus reduce competition in the EU cloud market. “Unnecessarily high data egress charges and other unjustified charges unrelated to actual switching costs inhibit customers from switching, restrict the free flow of data, have the potential to limit competition and cause lock-in effects for the customers by reducing incentives to choose a different or additional service provider,” said the Act. Competition in the Cloud Market Google, one of Amazon’s competitors in the cloud storage space, had also waived its data switching fees globally on 11 January. However, in its blog post Google said, “Eliminating data transfer fees for switching cloud providers will make it easier for customers to change their cloud provider; however, it does not solve the fundamental issue that prevents many customers from working with their preferred cloud provider…
News
Amazon cloud services to stop data transfer fees after European Data Act
Amazon earlier required customers to carry the cost of transfer of data from one cloud to another when they wished to switch providers.
