Airbnb prohibits indoor security cameras in common areas

Airbnb on March 11 updated its policies to prohibit indoor security cameras in its listings regardless of their location, purpose, or prior disclosure. Previously, the rental platform allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas such as hallways and living rooms, as long as they were disclosed on the listing page, clearly visible, and not located in spaces like sleeping areas and bathrooms. Airbnb stated that this update is to "prioritize the privacy of its community." Why won't it address the problem of hidden cameras? There have been numerous instances of hidden cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms of Airbnb rentals and misuse of footage obtained from these cameras. However, this latest policy update might not address this issue because hidden cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms were already prohibited under Airbnb rules, but this did not stop miscreants. What about the security priorities of hosts? Large, unauthorised parties and trashing of Airbnb properties are not unheard of, which is where indoor security cameras could play a deterrent role or be useful in pressing charges. Airbnb hosts should also be able to prioritise the security of their property considering that the rentals are usually private homes. Airbnb has tried to balance this privacy vs security conundrum by allowing outdoor cameras, doorbell cameras, and noise decibel monitors in common areas, which it says will allow hosts to monitor security for their homes and get ahead of issues like unauthorized parties. The location of outdoor cameras and the presence of noise decibel…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.