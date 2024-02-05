wordpress blog stats
On Government Order, YouTube Blocks Videos of Protests By Railway Job Aspirants in Bihar: Report

In a notification to Youtube channel ‘On Duty’ which covered the protest, Youtube stated that the videos were blocked for reasons related to national security and public order on govt’s orders.

Published

Citing government orders, YouTube has blocked videos of massive protests by railway job aspirants in Bihar, covered by a news website called ‘On Duty’, according to a report by The Wire. According to the report, YouTube had issued a notification to the channel owner Brijesh Kumar, which stated the videos were blocked for reasons related to national security and public order.

Speaking to The Wire, Kumar revealed that he was detained by the police and received an email from YouTube soon after he was released. The mail read, “We received an order from the government related to national security or public order regarding your content. After review, the following content has been blocked from view on the YouTube country sites listed below India.” Kumar now fears that his YouTube channel, a source of livelihood for him, would be banned.

Videos of recent protests in Bihar showed young railway job aspirants being lathi-charged by the police on questioning the government regarding limited vacancies in the Indian Railway recruitment drive. The protests were also covered by several other YouTube channels like ‘Kya Kehti Hai Public’, ‘Sach Bihar’, ‘Kaabil News’, and ‘Bharat Ek Nayi Soch’.

MediaNama has sent queries to YouTube regarding the details of the government order. We will update this copy when we receive a response.

Why does it matter?

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, empowers the Indian government to issue directions to intermediary platforms for blocking online content in the interest of “…sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above…” The government has invoked Section 69A and provisions under the IT Rules, 2021 to block URLs, websites, tweets on X, and YouTube channels in the past. However, there is not enough transparency in the way these blocking orders are issued.

The government has failed to provide substantiated evidence or reasoning as to how the videos in question are detrimental to national interests. In this case, it is also not clear under which provision the videos were being asked to be taken down and by which Ministry.

As reported by MediaNama earlier, here’s what the IT Rules say:

1. An authorised officer, appointed by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), can submit a recommendation to the MIB Secretary for the immediate blocking of certain content in cases of public emergency under Rule 16 of the IT Rules. The rule states that the grounds for such blocking are laid in Section 69 of the IT Act, which lays out the interest of the sovereignty, defence, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above, or investigation of any offence as grounds.

2. If the MIB Secretary is satisfied with the necessity of such blocking, they can issue a direction to the publishers or an intermediary as an interim measure, recording the reasons for it in writing.

3. Within 48 hours, the issue will be brought for consideration and recommendation before the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) whose decision will prevail. In case the IDC decides against the blocking, the MIB Secretary will revoke their order.

4. A Review Committee should meet at least once every two months and record its findings on whether the directions of blocking of content or information issued under these rules are in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 69A of the Act and if it is of the opinion that the directions are not in accordance with the said provisions, it may set aside the directions and issue an order for unblocking of such content.

Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

