X Corp soon to allow ‘creator targeting’ by advertisers

What’s the news: X Corp, formerly Twitter, will soon allow advertisers to run ads against a curated list of “premium content creators” via a new feature called ‘Creator Targeting.’ The company said in a blog post on February 12, 2024, that the feature will give advertisers more control over the “self-serve X Ads Manager” to run ads against the content of selected creators.

“Soon we’ll add the ability to serve ads only on an individual creator’s profile – eliminating the unlikely event of unwanted adjacencies while aligning your brand to creators you love most,” said X.

X aiming for a video-first experience: X stated that it is “now becoming a video-first experience” and called creator targeting its next step in evolving a video ecosystem.

“When paired with new formats like Vertical Video Ads and action-driving Promoted Video, X is better equipped than ever before to help you seize cultural moments and drive efficiently on video to meet your full objectives,” said the blog.

Do creators have a say in this form of advertising? X mentioned that since launching its ad revenue-sharing program in July 2023, more than 80,000 creators are using the platform. However, the announcement does not clarify whether creators can influence which ads appear alongside their content.

Remember that in August 2023, X announced that it will allow political advertising on its platform in the United States, reversing a 2019 policy that banned such ads. This means that a Republican or Democratic party may be able to target specific creators and run ads next to their content. In such a case, can the creator refuse or prevent an unwanted ad being played beside their work? Will creators have the option to opt-out of the ads displayed alongside their content? As mentioned before, X plans to provide advertisers with these abilities. So, what happens to creator consent then?

