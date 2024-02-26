Instamojo intends to opt out of the payment aggregation business and has no plans as of now to reapply for a payment aggregator authorization with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), its co-founder Sampad Swain, told MediaNama in a recent interview. “There are enough and more regulated PAs [payment aggregators] I can work with closely,” Swain said, explaining that InstaMojo doesn’t see any competitive advantage in having its own payment aggregator (PA) license. The company’s application for a PA authorization was returned last September, and the central bank allowed it to reapply after a year, which InstaMojo was initially planning to do. “Slowly and steadily, we realized that, you know what, we are better off not being a regulated fintech company but remaining as a fintech SaaS [software as a service] platform because merchants have never come to us only for payments. They come to us for a store or a page or a link, and so on,” Swain said, explaining InstaMojo’s change of heart. He further questioned whether obtaining PA authorization would have been the start of a bigger problem because InstaMojo would be under the regulatory clutches of the RBI. What is a payment aggregator? Payment aggregators (PAs) are companies responsible for collecting and settling funds for the merchants using their service. Under RBI’s Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways, online non-bank payment aggregators (PAs) are required to apply for authorization. To obtain this authorization, PAs must meet a range of requirements, including conducting know-your-customer…
News
Why InstaMojo is Steering Away from Payment Aggregation
InstaMojo is currently trying to regain its business, but one of the biggest challenges ahead of it is the loss of trust caused by shutting down the payments business.
Latest Headlines
- Indian Government Will Publish Review Committee Orders on Internet Bans in Jammu & Kashmir, Without Details February 26, 2024
- Why InstaMojo is Steering Away from Payment Aggregation February 26, 2024
- New WhatsApp feature blocks profile picture screenshots in beta version February 26, 2024
- RBI allows authorised fintech entities to issue prepaid wallets, cards for public transport systems February 26, 2024
- Video: What We Know About The Use of AI for ‘Doctor On Wheels’ Project in Jammu and Kashmir February 26, 2024
Free Reads
News
Indian Government Will Publish Review Committee Orders on Internet Bans in Jammu & Kashmir, Without Details
Given the Review Committee’s orders will be published without details of the deliberations, it’s uncertain how meaningful the orders will be in terms of...
News
While it aims to fill the loophole that presented itself after WhatsApp blocked downloading of profile pictures in 2019, the new feature itself lacks...
News
Company reports an INR 390 crore year-on-year improvement in EBITDA and a 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth of the Consolidated Adjusted Revenue for the...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...