Why InstaMojo is Steering Away from Payment Aggregation

InstaMojo is currently trying to regain its business, but one of the biggest challenges ahead of it is the loss of trust caused by shutting down the payments business.

Instamojo intends to opt out of the payment aggregation business and has no plans as of now to reapply for a payment aggregator authorization with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), its co-founder Sampad Swain, told MediaNama in a recent interview. “There are enough and more regulated PAs [payment aggregators] I can work with closely,” Swain said, explaining that InstaMojo doesn’t see any competitive advantage in having its own payment aggregator (PA) license. The company’s application for a PA authorization was returned last September, and the central bank allowed it to reapply after a year, which InstaMojo was initially planning to do. “Slowly and steadily, we realized that, you know what, we are better off not being a regulated fintech company but remaining as a fintech SaaS [software as a service] platform because merchants have never come to us only for payments. They come to us for a store or a page or a link, and so on,” Swain said, explaining InstaMojo’s change of heart. He further questioned whether obtaining PA authorization would have been the start of a bigger problem because InstaMojo would be under the regulatory clutches of the RBI. What is a payment aggregator? Payment aggregators (PAs) are companies responsible for collecting and settling funds for the merchants using their service. Under RBI’s Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways, online non-bank payment aggregators (PAs) are required to apply for authorization. To obtain this authorization, PAs must meet a range of requirements, including conducting know-your-customer…

Written By

