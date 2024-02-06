wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Quarterly Result: Vodafone Idea Sees Subscriber Dip in Q3FY24

While the subscriber base might be on the decline, the company has been experiencing a rise in average revenue per user (ARPU), going from Rs 142 in Q2FY24 to Rs 145 this quarter.

Published

Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 4.6 million subscribers in the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q3FY24) going from 219.8 million subscribers in the last quarter to 215.2 million this quarter. This decline looks even more significant when compared to the same quarter last year (Q3 FY23) when it had 228.6 million subscribers. The company’s subscriber base has been on a steady decline in the past 7 quarters.

While the subscriber base might be on the decline, the company has been experiencing a rise in average revenue per user (ARPU), going from Rs 142 in Q2FY24 to Rs 145 this quarter. The ARPU rose 7.4% on a year-on-year basis, going from Rs. 135 in Q3FY23 to Rs 145 in Q3FY24. The company attributes this rise in ARPU to changes in entry-level plans and subscriber upgrades. Total data traffic of the company witnessed 4.2% growth year on year.

Subscriber and data consumption patterns across FY23 and FY24:

Slight growth in 4G Subscriber base: Vi’s 4G subscribers have increased between Q2FY24 and the current quarter, going from 124.7 million to 125.6 million. The increase in 4G subscribers becomes more pronounced when compared to Q3FY23 when the subscriber base stood at 121.6 million.

Stable data subscriber base: Vi’s total data subscribers have remained relatively stable with a miniscule increase, going from 137.2 million in Q2FY24 to 137.4 million in Q3. Data subscription shows a slight upward trend when comparing the past seven quarters (Q1FY23 to Q3FY24).

Data volumes: Total data volume consumed by Vi’s subscriber base saw an increase between Q1FY23 and Q2FY 2024 going from 5425 billion MB to 6119 billion MB. However, this quarter saw a 115 billion MB decline in data volume with it falling to 6004 billion MB. Notably, the same pattern is also evident in average data usage by 4G subscribers with the figure increasing across all other quarters but declining in Q3FY24.

Highlights from the quarter:

Fined for failure to curb spam: In October 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) imposed a Rs.2.8 crore fine on the company for failing to comply with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018 in the December 2021 quarter. This regulation requires Vi and other telcos to curb unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) or spam on their services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

License fee plea rejected: Also in October, Vi and Bharti Airtel moved to the Supreme Court of India rectification of alleged arithmetical errors in the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. A portion of the AGR is paid by telcos in exchange for a license to operate telecommunication services in the country. For Vi, the DoT had demanded Rs 58,254 crore as the AGR due against the company’s self-assessed due payment of Rs 21,533 crore.

In two separate exchange filings in October and November, Vi stated that the DoT had disposed of the company’s objections to license fee demands for the financial years 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17.

Vi’s financial performance this quarter:

Vi’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 4.1% on a year-on-year basis, going from Rs. 41.8 billion in Q3FY23 to Rs. 43.5 billion this quarter. Its EBITDA margin has also seen a slight increase going from 39.4% in Q3FY23 to 40.8% in Q3FY24. The company’s profit after tax declined significantly between Q2FY24 and Q3FY24 going from Rs. 87,379 million to Rs. 69,859 million.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ