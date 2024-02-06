Quarterly Result: Vodafone Idea Sees Subscriber Dip in Q3FY24

Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 4.6 million subscribers in the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q3FY24) going from 219.8 million subscribers in the last quarter to 215.2 million this quarter. This decline looks even more significant when compared to the same quarter last year (Q3 FY23) when it had 228.6 million subscribers. The company’s subscriber base has been on a steady decline in the past 7 quarters.

While the subscriber base might be on the decline, the company has been experiencing a rise in average revenue per user (ARPU), going from Rs 142 in Q2FY24 to Rs 145 this quarter. The ARPU rose 7.4% on a year-on-year basis, going from Rs. 135 in Q3FY23 to Rs 145 in Q3FY24. The company attributes this rise in ARPU to changes in entry-level plans and subscriber upgrades. Total data traffic of the company witnessed 4.2% growth year on year.

Subscriber and data consumption patterns across FY23 and FY24:

Slight growth in 4G Subscriber base: Vi’s 4G subscribers have increased between Q2FY24 and the current quarter, going from 124.7 million to 125.6 million. The increase in 4G subscribers becomes more pronounced when compared to Q3FY23 when the subscriber base stood at 121.6 million.

Stable data subscriber base: Vi’s total data subscribers have remained relatively stable with a miniscule increase, going from 137.2 million in Q2FY24 to 137.4 million in Q3. Data subscription shows a slight upward trend when comparing the past seven quarters (Q1FY23 to Q3FY24).

Data volumes: Total data volume consumed by Vi’s subscriber base saw an increase between Q1FY23 and Q2FY 2024 going from 5425 billion MB to 6119 billion MB. However, this quarter saw a 115 billion MB decline in data volume with it falling to 6004 billion MB. Notably, the same pattern is also evident in average data usage by 4G subscribers with the figure increasing across all other quarters but declining in Q3FY24.

Highlights from the quarter:

Fined for failure to curb spam: In October 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) imposed a Rs.2.8 crore fine on the company for failing to comply with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018 in the December 2021 quarter. This regulation requires Vi and other telcos to curb unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) or spam on their services.

License fee plea rejected: Also in October, Vi and Bharti Airtel moved to the Supreme Court of India rectification of alleged arithmetical errors in the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. A portion of the AGR is paid by telcos in exchange for a license to operate telecommunication services in the country. For Vi, the DoT had demanded Rs 58,254 crore as the AGR due against the company’s self-assessed due payment of Rs 21,533 crore.

In two separate exchange filings in October and November, Vi stated that the DoT had disposed of the company’s objections to license fee demands for the financial years 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17.

Vi’s financial performance this quarter:

Vi’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 4.1% on a year-on-year basis, going from Rs. 41.8 billion in Q3FY23 to Rs. 43.5 billion this quarter. Its EBITDA margin has also seen a slight increase going from 39.4% in Q3FY23 to 40.8% in Q3FY24. The company’s profit after tax declined significantly between Q2FY24 and Q3FY24 going from Rs. 87,379 million to Rs. 69,859 million.

