wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Earnings Call: Vodafone Idea to launch 5G within 6-7 months of receiving funding

Days before the earnings, the DoT sent the company a show-cause notice seeking an explanation as to why fines should not levied on them for failing to meet the minimum rollout.

Published

“We are in discussion with various technology partners for finalization of our 5G rollout strategy, as well as working with many partners to develop use cases relevant to the Indian market and have partnered with leading handset manufacturers to test their extensive 5G smartphone portfolio on our 5G network,” Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) CEO Akshaya Moondra said during the company’s earnings call for the third quarter of 2024 (Q3FY24) last month. Based on Moondra’s comments during the call, the company is looking to launch 5G within 6-7 months of receiving funding.

Interestingly, up until last quarter, Moondra had said that Vi hadn’t seen a significant impact of not providing 5G services. However, days before the earnings, the Department of Telecommunications had sent the company a show-cause notice seeking an explanation as to why fines should not levied on them for failing to meet the minimum rollout, according to an ET report.

Vi’s 5G deployment plans: “I think we will at least have the benefit of seeing what is the 5G adoption happening,” Moondra said when asked how the company sees its 5G deployment plan. He mentioned that the biggest challenge to 5G is that there is no monetization. “In fact, the way 5G is priced today is actually resulting in discounting of 4G also, because whatever is being used on 5G is not counted at all,” he said.

He added that by the time Vi launched its 5G network, it will have some clarity on how monetization is going to work on 5G. “Because having made such large investments and no monetization happening, I think the industry does need to see some movement towards monetization,” Moondra said.

Expanding the 4G base by shutting down 3G: Vi is working on upgrading its non-4G sites to 4G via spectrum refarming. As of December 2023, the company has shut down 3G services in five circles Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Kolkata by refarming the spectrum in these circles to 4G. During the call, Vi’s CEO Akashaya Moondra explained that the company’s network investments have been impacted on account of liquidity constraints and that refarming existing spectrum has helped Vi utilize its capital expenditure effectively.

“Fundamentally, as of today, let’s say, given a choice, we would want to shut down all the 3G sites and use the spectrum for 4G, which provides better capacity, better experience, and of course, reduces, eliminates one technology from a site, which is generally an optimum way to operate,” Moondra said, explaining the company’s stance on 3G. He added that he expects Vi to be able to close down its entire 3G network by the next financial year as the number of handsets on the network come down further.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the reduced subscriber count: Vi lost 4.6 million subscribers in the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q3FY24) going from 219.8 million subscribers in the last quarter to 215.2 million this quarter. Moondra explained that there were two key reasons behind the reduced subscriber count— first, last quarter, the company had tied up with the Indira Gandhi smartphone Yojna and that had helped the company reduce its decline in subscribers last quarter, making the decline seem more prominent in Q3FY24. Second, Vi has increased the cost of its entry-level plans, which, while resulting in a rise in revenue also caused a one-time drop in subscriber numbers. “If I take those two factors into account, our churn or our net decline in subscribers is more or less in line with what we saw in Q1,” Moondra said. The company had 221.4 million subscribers in Q1FY24.

New offerings launched this quarter: The company launched a shop section on the Vi app this quarter.  It also began providing flight booking facilities through the Vi app in partnership with EaseMyTrip. “We will soon be adding hotel, train, and bus bookings. We have a clear roadmap to scale each of these streams, and that’s going to be our focus in the coming quarters,” Moondra explained.

Moondra also mentioned that the company has developed TV apps for Vi Movies and TV which will be compatible with multiple operating systems including Android, Google TV and Fire TV Stick. These are yet to be launched to customers.

On the decline in data traffic: A participant pointed out that Vi has experienced a 2% decline in data traffic and asked Moondra why the company is seeing a decline despite other two major players in the industry (Airtel and Jio) seeing traffic growth. Moondra said that the company had seen a 2% positive growth in the last quarter and this percent it had seen a 2% decline, so the change in growth rate is about 4%. “You would see the same trend in the other set of results which have been declared where the growth has declined. The percentage of growth declined by about the same level of 4%. So it is not specific to us,” he said, explaining that changes in growth were an industry trend.

Moondra pointed out that the company was surprised to see this decline in a quarter where the Cricket World Cup took place. He said that based on the trend the company could observe— first,  a lot of over-the-top consumption (streaming) happens on mobile, and second, the Indian matches were happening over the weekend. As such, these matches were being consumed over cable TV where the time lag for telecast is minimum. While this was a potential reason, the complete explanation is not available, Moondra explained. He compared the World Cup to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that while the IPL sees a fairly long period of increased data consumption, consumer behavior has been different during the World Cup.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ