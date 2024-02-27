wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigns from Paytm Bank board

Paytm has tried to distance itself from Paytm Payments Bank due to the regulatory scrutiny.

Published

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has resigned as non-executive chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) following the central bank’s directions to restrict operations of Paytm Payments Bank by March 15, 2024. PPBL has reconstituted its Board members according to a filing with the exchanges.

In its filing, One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), parent company of Paytm said, “OCL supports PPBL’s move of opting for a board with only independent and executive directors by removing its nominee. The Company has been separately informed that Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned from the Board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable this transition.”

The filing revealed reconstituted members of the board :

  • Shri Srinivasan Sridhar, ex-Central Bank of India Chairman
  • Shri Debendranath Sarangi, retired IAS officer
  • Shri Ashok Kumar Garg, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda
  • Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal, retired IAS officer

RBI’s restrictions on Paytm

Sharma’s resignation and the reconstitution of PPBL’s board come after the Reserve Bank of India’s action against Paytm Payments Bank, wherein “multiple audits by external auditors revealed persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting the above supervisory action,” according to the RBI

On January 31, the RBI issued an order banning Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) from carrying out a host of activities. The ban called for the termination of all deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups, fund transfers, Bharath Bill Pay, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility. It also called for settlement of all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts by March 15, 2024. PPBL has also been banned from onboarding new customers since March 2022.

Following these restrictions, concerns were raised about Paytm’s customers being negatively affected due the restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank potentially causing the eventual shutdown of UPI services available on the Paytm app. To address this, the RBI issued clarifications in the form of FAQs and also has advised the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), that operates UPI, to examine Paytm’s request to become a UPI service provider. They advised the NPCI to facilitate this by certifying 4-5 banks that can process high-volume UPI transactions as Payment Service Provider (PSP) for Paytm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Connection between Paytm and Paytm Payments Bank

Paytm Payments Bank is an associate company of Paytm, under One 97 Communications Limited (OCL). Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who is also the CEO at Paytm, owns a 51% stake in Paytm Payments Bank while One 97 Communications owns the rest. They function as two separate entities, but Paytm was dependent on Paytm Payments Bank for various services such as UPI, wallets, FASTags, etc., which is why the restriction on the payments bank adversely affected Paytm.

However, Paytm has tried to distance itself from Paytm Payments Bank due to regulatory scrutiny. “Paytm Payments Bank Limited is run independently by its management and board. While OCL is allowed to have two board seats on the board of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, as a part of its shareholder agreement, OCL exerts no influence on the operations of Paytm Payments Bank Limited other than as a minority board member and minority shareholder,” OCL stated in a recent filing. These board seats held by Paytm have now been relinquished as well.

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigns from Paytm Bank board

Paytm has tried to distance itself from Paytm Payments Bank due to the regulatory scrutiny.

1 hour ago

News

MeitY amends IT Rules, 2009 widening scope of who gets to delete interception records

This amendment widens the scope of those allowed to delete records pertaining to the direction of interception from law enforcement bodies to other authorities...

4 hours ago

News

Bank Record Verification to Facilitate Pension for Those Without Aadhaar: Allahabad HC Ruling

Pensioners can now use bank passbooks instead of mobile or Aadhaar for identity verification.

5 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

5 days ago

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ