Video: Parliament Report Calls For Boosting Local Fintech, Why NPCI’s Control Over UPI Is A Concern Too

In a recent report, India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology opined that the government should do more to promote local fintech entities in order to counter dominance of UPI apps like Phonepe and Google Pay, owned by foreign entities, in the Indian fintech sector.

“As the magnitude of digital payments increases in India, the use of fintech apps is slated to increase for digital financial transactions. In this context, the Committee recommend that there should be a focus on the promotion of local Indian players in the fintech universe. Indigenously developed BHIM UPI is a good example of it, however, its share in the UPI market is very low,” the Committee stated.

This is not the first time that the dominance of foreign entities in India’s fintech space has been red-flagged. The RBI has commented multiple times on the concentration risks posed by foreign companies in India, especially Big Tech companies.

While this may be a concern, the dominance of a private company like National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in the digital payments sector also poses certain market risks. In this video, Medianama’s Sarvesh Mathi explains what are these concerns and why the RBI must take note of NPCI’s dominance too.

Watch the full video here:

