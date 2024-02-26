Video: What We Know About The Use of AI for ‘Doctor On Wheels’ Project in Jammu and Kashmir

The launch of an AI-supported telemedicine clinic in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur raises as many questions as it answers. Updating the ‘Aarogya- Doctors on Wheels’ project, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Personnel, Public Grievances, launched an AI-supported telemedicine mobile clinic for the remote hilly areas of Ramnagar in Udhampur on January 14, 2024.

This initiative was launched in 2021, wherein healthcare providers drove an ambulance equipped with basic medical equipment to provide healthcare to senior citizens, disabled persons, women and children in far-flung parts of India.

While the application of AI promises to revolutionize healthcare accessibility, the lack of transparency about the AI’s software, data storage practices, and patient privacy rights casts a shadow over its potential benefits. In this video, MediaNama’s Vallari Sanzgiri tells us why it is important that such innovations are matched with clear ethical guidelines and public accountability.

Watch the full video here:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!