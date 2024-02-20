Here’s a Look at US Govt’s New Legislations to Tackle Deepfakes, AI-Generated Explicit Content

In January this year, sexually explicit deepfake images of the popular singer Taylor Swift had been circulating on the internet, especially on X, where “Taylor Swift AI” was a trending topic for two days. Although the platform’s policies ban deepfakes, that didn’t stop people. One of the posts got “more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts, and hundreds of thousands of likes and bookmarks before the verified user who shared the images had their account suspended for violating platform policy,” The Verge reported on January 25.

Soon after, US lawmakers on January 30 introduced a new bill called the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits (DEFIANCE) Act of 2024 , which allows victims of AI-generated porn and deepfakes to sue for compensation. Alongside, US lawmakers María Elvira Salazar and Madeleine Dean on January 10 had introduced the No Artificial Intelligence Fake Replicas And Unauthorized Duplications (No AI FRAUD) Act , a bill aimed at protecting an individual’s likeness and voice from being used to generate AI fakes. Likeness refers to any distinguishable features of an individual such as their face.

In this video MediaNama journalist Sarvesh Mathi talks about the challenges in detecting AI-generated content, the problematic aspects of the US government’s ‘NO AI Fraud Act’ and the ‘DEFIANCE Act’, and the inadequacy of regulatory approaches to AI.

Watch the full video here:

