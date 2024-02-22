ULLU Digital Pvt Ltd Looks for Content Expansion With IPO: Here’s a Closer Look

Ullu Digital Private Limited, an Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming platform, filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platform on February 11, 2024 aiming to raise funds through a fresh issue of 62,62,800 Equity Shares. Currently, the founders and promoters of the company, Vibhu Agarwal and Megha Agarwal, hold 95% of pre-issue equity shares in the company, which will be reduced to 69.82% post the initial public offering (IPO). An overview of the company Ullu Digital Private Limited primarily was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 in January 2019. The company primarily serves as an OTT streaming platform engaging in the distribution, exhibition, marketing and delivery of content on its platform and app called ‘Ullu’. As stated in the DRHP, the company work with around 108 employees currently. Interestingly, before founding the Ullu Digital Limited, promoter and managing director of the company Vibhu Agarwal led businesses in the plywood, steel and cement industry. With an inclination towards film production and business, he started an OTT platform called the Ullu app in 2018. In the year 2022, he started his own TV Channel & OTT Platform named ‘Atrangii’. In the same year, he also went to establish Ullu99, an e-commerce platform. Co-promoter Megha Agarwal is also the co-founder of Ullu Digital Limited. She currently looks after the financial matters of Atrangi Network Pvt Ltd, Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd, Japeeco India Private Ltd, and Himalaya FiberTech Cement Pvt…

