Uber on February 23 announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore an integration with the network. The ride-hailing company did not detail its plan but said that it will use the integration to expand its range of mobility offerings, suggesting that the Uber app will show users transport options from ONDC such as metro and bus services. There is no indication that Uber will allow its ride-hailing service to be shown on other ONDC apps or that it will show the options offered by other ONDC-based competitors like Namma Yatri on its own app. While announcing the partnership at an event in Bangalore, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also praised India's Digital Public Infrastructure: https://twitter.com/dkhos/status/1760591752384421925?s=20 Khosrowshahi called India the "toughest market" for Uber and commented on the difficulty faced by the company in India. "They are so demanding and do not pay for anything. If we can succeed here, we can succeed anywhere else," he remarked. What is ONDC: ONDC is not a platform in itself, but rather a set of protocols that connect buyers and sellers. You can read more about how it works here, but in a gist: sellers use seller-side apps to list their products and services on the network and buyers use buyer-side apps to browse and buy these. Notably, regardless of which seller-side app the seller uses, all buyer-side apps will be able to see these products. The network supports a variety of e-commerce…
Uber plans to integrate with ONDC to show more mobility options to its users
The company said that it will use the integration to expand its range of mobility offerings, suggesting that the Uber app will show users transport options from ONDC such as metro and bus services.
