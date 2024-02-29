Truecaller announces launch of AI-Powered Call Recording 

Truecaller has announced the launch of a new feature in India that allows AI-powered call recording and generates a transcription and summary of calls. Available on both iOS and Android, the new feature enables cloud-based recording for both incoming and outgoing calls within the app automatically. It utilizes AI to create a live transcription of the call and provides a short summary. The feature is paid and will be made available to users with a Truecaller Premium subscription.

The recording and transcription feature has been available in the US and other markets with predominantly English speakers. Truecaller has expanded the feature to the Indian market now that it has the ability to transcribe in Hindi too. In its press release, Truecaller shared its plans to expand to other markets by enhancing the feature’s ability to transcribe in more languages. The feature can be particularly useful for journalists who are required to transcribe interviews.

How do Indian laws for recording calls differ from those internationally?

Truecaller’s call recording feature does not automatically inform the party being recorded on the other end of the call. However, in some parts of the world, recording calls without the explicit consent of the other party can be considered a crime. States that do not prohibit one person from recording a call without the explicit consent of other parties are called ‘one-party consent’ states. Countries that require all parties to give their explicit approval are called ‘two-party consent’ states. For example, the UK is a one-party consent state whereas Canada, which requires all parties to be informed, is a two-party consent state.

In the US particularly, Federal law states that the US does not prohibit one from recording conversations they are a part of. However, this could differ by state. The states of California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Washington require two-party consent. .

In certain countries, recording calls without explicit permission can be penalized. In Germany, recording a call without consent is a criminal offense under Section 201 of the German Criminal Code . Similarly, according to Article 226-1 of France’s Penal Code , recording and transmitting calls without consent is punishable by law.

