CSAM-fighting tool Take It Down adopted by Meta, Pornhub, OnlyFans now supports multiple Indian languages

Take It Down , a tool launched by the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) last year to fight child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online, now supports Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Urdu.

The tool allows users to report online nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photos and videos depicting a child under 18 years old and have them removed from participating platforms, which currently include Meta (Facebook, Instagram, and Threads), TikTok, Pornhub, Onlyfans, Clips4Sale, Yubo, Snap, and Redgifs.

Along with the support for the Indian languages, and English and Spanish, which have been supported since launch, the tool also supports 17 other languages: Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish, Portuguese, Sinhalese, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese.

The support for popular languages in India, which has the second-highest number of internet users in the world, as well as languages of various European and Asian countries that have large numbers of internet users, should make the tool much more accessible and effective in its fight against CSAM. This update comes a few days after CEOs of Snap, Discord, X (formerly Twitter), and Meta were grilled by the US Senate for failing to ensure the safety of children online.

How does the tool work:

Filing a report: Anyone who is/was under the age of 18 and appears in nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images or videos that have been or will be shared online can anonymously file a report on the website . Parents or trusted adults can also file reports on behalf of a minor. Creating hash value for the image or video: Take It Down will create a unique digital fingerprint, called a hash value, for the specific images or videos that have been reported. Importantly, the image or video in question does not have to be shared with the tool, only the hash value, which cannot be reverse-engineered to obtain the image or video. Hash values used by platforms to take down content: Participating platforms will be provided with the hash values so they can detect and remove the image or video from their sites. However, this will not work on platforms that are encrypted, which is a drawback since encrypted apps like Telegram are a popular source for CSAM.

You can read more about how the tool works on its FAQs page .

What about non-consensual sexual content involving adults: StopNCII.org , a platform operated by the UK’s Revenge Porn Helpline, which works similarly to Take It Down is meant for people over the age of 18.

