wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

CSAM-fighting tool Take It Down adopted by Meta, Pornhub, OnlyFans now supports multiple Indian languages

The tool allows users to report online nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photos and videos depicting a child under 18 years old and have them removed from participating platforms.

Published

Take It Down, a tool launched by the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) last year to fight child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online, now supports Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Urdu.

The tool allows users to report online nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photos and videos depicting a child under 18 years old and have them removed from participating platforms, which currently include Meta (Facebook, Instagram, and Threads), TikTok, Pornhub, Onlyfans, Clips4Sale, Yubo, Snap, and Redgifs. 

Along with the support for the Indian languages, and English and Spanish, which have been supported since launch, the tool also supports 17 other languages: Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish, Portuguese, Sinhalese, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese.

The support for popular languages in India, which has the second-highest number of internet users in the world, as well as languages of various European and Asian countries that have large numbers of internet users, should make the tool much more accessible and effective in its fight against CSAM. This update comes a few days after CEOs of Snap, Discord, X (formerly Twitter), and Meta were grilled by the US Senate for failing to ensure the safety of children online.

How does the tool work: 

  1. Filing a report: Anyone who is/was under the age of 18 and appears in nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images or videos that have been or will be shared online can anonymously file a report on the website. Parents or trusted adults can also file reports on behalf of a minor.
  2. Creating hash value for the image or video: Take It Down will create a unique digital fingerprint, called a hash value, for the specific images or videos that have been reported. Importantly, the image or video in question does not have to be shared with the tool, only the hash value, which cannot be reverse-engineered to obtain the image or video.
  3. Hash values used by platforms to take down content: Participating platforms will be provided with the hash values so they can detect and remove the image or video from their sites. However, this will not work on platforms that are encrypted, which is a drawback since encrypted apps like Telegram are a popular source for CSAM.

You can read more about how the tool works on its FAQs page.

What about non-consensual sexual content involving adults:  StopNCII.org, a platform operated by the UK’s Revenge Porn Helpline, which works similarly to Take It Down is meant for people over the age of 18.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ