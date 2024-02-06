A group of Indian startup founders* have written to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) urging them to reassess the regulatory action taken against Paytm Payments Bank. The central bank on January 31 placed major restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, which has created trouble for its associate company Paytm. Although Paytm said that it will work with other banks to keep all its services running as usual, uncertainty looms for investors, merchants, and users. You can read more about RBI's actions and impact in our detailed coverage here. The actions by the RBI could stifle "Paytm Payments Bank's operations and viability, jeopardizing millions of users and livelihoods dependent on its services" and "send a chilling effect across the Fintech sector, discouraging innovation and investment in a critical growth engine of the Indian economy," the letter stated. The founders also stressed that these "overly punitive" regulatory actions could send a negative signal to the global business community, deterring potential investors and innovators from entering the Indian market." In light of the above, the founders urged the government to: Carry out a thorough review of the regulatory directive: Reassess the proportionality of restrictions considering their potential impact on Paytm Payments Bank, the fintech ecosystem, and the broader economy. Provide a reasonable timeframe for rectification: Grant Paytm Payments Bank a clear and practical window to address identified deficiencies and demonstrate compliance. Have an open dialogue and collaboration: Engage in open and transparent discussions with the fintech industry…
News
Startup founders urge government to reassess actions against Paytm Payments Bank
Indian startup founders appeal to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and RBI to review regulatory actions against Paytm Payments Bank, impacting Paytm and causing uncertainty for stakeholders.
