You can soon share your Signal username instead of your phone number

These new features increase the privacy offered by the app as sharing your mobile number can be used by others for unintended purposes or find its way into the public domain.

Published

Source: Signal Blog

Encrypted messaging app Signal announced on February 20 that users can now create a unique username and share it with others to initiate chats without needing to disclose their phone number. Although a phone number is still required to sign up for the app, it will not be visible to other users by default, unless they already have the number saved in their contacts. Additionally, even if someone has your number (from a business card, for example), you can prevent them from finding you on Signal by enabling an optional setting. This setting requires others to know your unique username to start a conversation. These new features increase the privacy offered by the app as sharing your mobile number can be used by others for unintended purposes or find its way into the public domain as you have no control over what others do with it or where they share it. These options are currently in beta and will be rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks and users (senders and receivers) will have to update to the latest version of the app to experience them, Signal said. The username, however, is not a handle that is visible to users all the time or shown on the profile page like usernames on social media platforms. Rather, it is only a way to initiate a chat on Signal without using a phone number. Signal also does not provide a searchable directory of usernames. This is in contrast to Telegram's approach…

