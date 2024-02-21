Encrypted messaging app Signal announced on February 20 that users can now create a unique username and share it with others to initiate chats without needing to disclose their phone number. Although a phone number is still required to sign up for the app, it will not be visible to other users by default, unless they already have the number saved in their contacts. Additionally, even if someone has your number (from a business card, for example), you can prevent them from finding you on Signal by enabling an optional setting. This setting requires others to know your unique username to start a conversation. These new features increase the privacy offered by the app as sharing your mobile number can be used by others for unintended purposes or find its way into the public domain as you have no control over what others do with it or where they share it. These options are currently in beta and will be rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks and users (senders and receivers) will have to update to the latest version of the app to experience them, Signal said. The username, however, is not a handle that is visible to users all the time or shown on the profile page like usernames on social media platforms. Rather, it is only a way to initiate a chat on Signal without using a phone number. Signal also does not provide a searchable directory of usernames. This is in contrast to Telegram's approach…
News
You can soon share your Signal username instead of your phone number
These new features increase the privacy offered by the app as sharing your mobile number can be used by others for unintended purposes or find its way into the public domain.
Latest Headlines
- India To Expand ‘Trusted Sources’ Mandate to Bolster Cybersecurity Across Critical Sectors February 21, 2024
- Flipkart in talks to acquire delivery platform Dunzo: Report February 21, 2024
- You can soon share your Signal username instead of your phone number February 21, 2024
- Deep Dive: Unpacking the Bombay High Court verdict on the Indian government’s proposed Fact Checking Unit February 21, 2024
- RBI increases scrutiny of peer-to-peer lending platforms: Report February 21, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...