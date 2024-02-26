Supreme Court Asks Google Whether Sharing Google PIN Location as Bail Condition Violates Privacy

The Supreme Court has sought information from Google India, inquiring whether the inclusion of its location-sharing feature on Maps, called 'Google PIN', as a condition for bail infringes the right to privacy, according to a report by Bar & Bench. The Court was hearing a plea filed by Frank Vitus, a Nigerian national accused in a drugs case, against specific bail conditions imposed by the Delhi High Court in 2022. The Bar & Bench report informed that the High Court had ordered the accused and a co-accused to drop a PIN on Google Maps and to make their location available to the investigation officer. According to the order, the Supreme Court has directed Google to respond with all the necessary documentation explaining the working of Google PIN by April 8, 2024. The Court has also clarified that it is not impleading Google India Private Limited as a party respondent but is only issuing notice to the company for the purpose of obtaining information." Why does it matter? For law enforcement agencies like the police, location data of individuals—a type of metadata—involved in a case is valuable information and is often derived from other types of metadata, which plays a key role in establishing the path of investigation and connecting independent actors involved in a case. Indian police often rely on metadata like location information during the investigation stages of a matter to nab the culprit. Read more about how India’s police are using your metadata here. However, demanding that an…

