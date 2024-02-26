The Supreme Court has sought information from Google India, inquiring whether the inclusion of its location-sharing feature on Maps, called 'Google PIN', as a condition for bail infringes the right to privacy, according to a report by Bar & Bench. The Court was hearing a plea filed by Frank Vitus, a Nigerian national accused in a drugs case, against specific bail conditions imposed by the Delhi High Court in 2022. The Bar & Bench report informed that the High Court had ordered the accused and a co-accused to drop a PIN on Google Maps and to make their location available to the investigation officer. According to the order, the Supreme Court has directed Google to respond with all the necessary documentation explaining the working of Google PIN by April 8, 2024. The Court has also clarified that it is not impleading Google India Private Limited as a party respondent but is only issuing notice to the company for the purpose of obtaining information." Why does it matter? For law enforcement agencies like the police, location data of individuals—a type of metadata—involved in a case is valuable information and is often derived from other types of metadata, which plays a key role in establishing the path of investigation and connecting independent actors involved in a case. Indian police often rely on metadata like location information during the investigation stages of a matter to nab the culprit. Read more about how India’s police are using your metadata here. However, demanding that an…
News
Supreme Court Asks Google Whether Sharing Google PIN Location as Bail Condition Violates Privacy
The Supreme Court has directed Google to respond with all the necessary documentation explaining the working of Google PIN by April 8, 2024.
Latest Headlines
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai on working with the military, fighting election disinfomation, and more February 26, 2024
- TRAI Recommends revealing caller name to address spam calls February 26, 2024
- Instagram Creator Marketplace expanding to India February 26, 2024
- Supreme Court Asks Google Whether Sharing Google PIN Location as Bail Condition Violates Privacy February 26, 2024
- Indian Government Will Publish Review Committee Orders on Internet Bans in Jammu & Kashmir, Without Details February 26, 2024
Free Reads
News
TRAI first discussed the idea of implementing a CNAP service in a 2022 consultation paper, suggesting that it could be a solution to spam...
News
Instagram will also be testing a new machine-learning software that will recommend creators who cater to a brand’s needs.
News
Indian Government Will Publish Review Committee Orders on Internet Bans in Jammu & Kashmir, Without Details
Given the Review Committee’s orders will be published without details of the deliberations, it’s uncertain how meaningful the orders will be in terms of...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...