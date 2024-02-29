Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18, and Disney Merge Streaming and TV Businesses in Strategic Joint Venture

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Viacom18, and Disney have announced a joint venture to merge their digital streaming and television businesses in India on February 28. The deal involves RIL investing ₹11,500 crore into the venture to acquire a 16.34% stake. The company values this joint venture at approximately ₹70,352 crore. The remaining stake in the venture will be distributed between the other two players: Viacom18 holding 46.82% and Disney owning 36.84%. (Note: RIL owns majority stake in Viacom18). The joint venture is expected to reach over 750 million viewers in India. With this deal, RIL would be granted exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India, with a license to more than 30,000 Disney content assets. As per the press release announcing the development, Disney may also contribute certain additional media assets to the venture, subject to regulatory and third-party approvals. Some context: This announcement comes after months of speculation around the deal. During Disney's earnings call back in November, Disney's CEO Robert Iger had been asked about the company's plans for its Indian ventures. He responded that while the linear business in India (its cable television channels such as ESPN and Disney Channel) was doing well, other parts of the Indian business have posed challenges. Disney's streaming service in India, Disney+Hotstar, notably lost 23.6% and 7% of its subscriber count in the third and fourth quarters of 2023, respectively. It only marked a 2% improvement in the latest quarter, in a period overlapping the International Cricket Council…

