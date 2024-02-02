Calls to Repeal Section 230 Intensify Amid Concerns Over Child Exploitation: Highlights from a US Subcomittee hearing

“Your carefully crafted algorithms can be a more powerful force in the lives of our children than even the best-intentioned parent,” US Senate Committee on Judiciary chair, Dick Durbin said addressing the CEOs of Snap, Discord, X (formerly Twitter), and Meta. “Coincidentally… several of these companies implemented common sense child safety improvements within the last week, days before their CEOs would have to justify their lack of action before this committee,” he added.

This subcommittee hearing comes after X, Discord, and Snap companies were subpoenaed to testify at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation following their repeated refusals to testify. Meta and TikTok agreed to appear before the committee voluntarily.

Key highlights of the hearing:

Safe harbor no more?

“It is now time to repeal section 230,” Secretary of the committee Lindsey Graham said. The section in question is a section of Title 47 of the United States Code (which in turn was enacted as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996) that says that internet platforms hosting third-party content are not liable for what those third parties post. Graham pointed out that in case of dangerous products, regulation either happens through lawsuits, statutory protections to protect consumers, or a regulatory commission that takes the business’ license away or fines them.

“None of that exists here [for social media platforms],” he said, adding that “there’s not one law in the book protecting the American consumer.” He explained that nothing will change until social media platforms can be sued for the damage their products are doing.

Graham asked Discord CEO Jason Citron whether he supported the removal of Section 230 to which Citron said that it needs to be updated.

Hold app stores responsible for age verification:

“3 out of 4 parents want app store age verification and 4 out of 5 want parental approval whenever teens download apps,” Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta said, adding that the company supports this. Notably, Meta argued the same in a blog post in November last year as well.

Zuckerberg said he didn’t think that parents should have to upload an ID or prove that they are the parent in every app they use. “My understanding is Apple and Google, or at least Apple already requires parental consent when a child does a payment within an app. So it should be pretty trivial to pass a law that requires them to make it so that parents have control any time a child downloads an app,” he said. US senator Amy Klobuchar disagreed with Meta’s proposal, saying that instead, the answer is to open up the halls of the courtroom, holding platforms responsible for protecting young people.

On the states filing a lawsuit against Meta:

To demonstrate her point, Klobuchar cited the lawsuit filed against Meta by US states for its harmful effects on young people. She said that the lawsuit found that Instagram is investing in targeting young ages (10-12). She also pointed out that a 2018 email circulated inside Meta said that Zuckerberg agreed that children under 13 would be critical for increasing the rate of acquisition. Responding to this, Zuckerberg said that the company had discussions internally on creating a kids’ version of Instagram, but has no plans to do so now. “I can’t speak to the exact emails you cited but it sounds to me like they were deliberations around a project that people internally thought was important but we did not move forward with,” he explained.

Has Instagram’s recommendation engine been aiding pedophiles?

In June of 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram’s recommendation systems were actively connecting pedophiles to accounts that were advertising the sale of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), Senator Ted Cruz pointed out during the hearing. “What was particularly concerning about the Wall Street Journal expose´was the degree to which Instagram’s own algorithm was promoting the discoverability of victims for pedophiles seeking child abuse material,” Cruz said. He added that Instagram was displaying two options when someone would search CSAM-related content — 1) get resources or, 2)see the results anyway.

“The basic science behind that [the two options] is that when people are searching for something that is problematic, it’s often helpful to, rather than just blocking it, help direct them towards something that could be helpful for getting them to get help,” Zuckerberg said, explaining the company’s decision behind the options. To this Cruz asked why the company chose to show results related to CSAM. Zuckerberg said that there could be instances where they wrongfully flagged something as CSAM.

“Okay, you might be wrong. Let me ask you, how many times was this warning screen displayed?” Cruz asked, to which Zuckerberg responded that he didn’t know the answer off the top of his head. Cruz pointed out that the company had failed to respond to it when Cruz had sent them an oversight letter asking the same in 2023. “And what follow-up did Instagram do when you have a potential pedophile clicking on “I’d like to see child porn”? What did you do next when that happens?” Cruz asked. He further asked that in instances where the company was wrongfully flagging CSAM content, did anyone examine whether the piece of content was actually CSAM? Zuckerberg said that he didn’t know whether every single search result was being verified.

Tech companies’ stance on the US STOP CSAM Act:

The STOP Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) Act in the US holds platforms responsible if they intentionally or knowingly host or store CSAM or make it available. It also holds them responsible if they intentionally or knowingly promote, aid or abet a violation of CSAM laws. Of the platforms present, X supported the STOP CSAM Act. Meta said that it agreed with the goal of the bill, but there are specific things that the company would do differently. “We also have our own legislative proposal for what we think would be most effective in terms of helping the Internet in the various companies give parents control over the experience,” Zuckerberg mentioned. TikTok said that while it largely supported it, it had questions about the implementation.

On Meta’s recent decision to restrict certain content:

US Senator Mike Lee pointed out that Meta recently restricted content from access to eating disorder material, suicidal ideation-themed material, and self-harm content. Explaining the recent change, Zuckerberg said that the company previously believed that people thinking about self-harm should be allowed to express themselves and get support. “And now more of the thinking in the field is that it’s just better to not show that content at all, which is why we recently moved to restrict that from showing up for those teens at all,” he mentioned.

Lee asked Zuckerberg whether parents could request what teens can and cannot see on Meta’s services. “I don’t think that we currently have a control around topics, but we do allow parents to control the time that the children are on the site,” Zuckerberg said.

Do social media companies disclose enough?

Specific companies were asked the following series of quick questions—

Do you disclose the total amount of content related to suicide and self-harm and the total number of views such a platform gets?

Meta: no; X: reports the number of posts and accounts taken down

no; reports the number of posts and accounts taken down Do you disclose the number of appearances of this type of content and how time they are viewed before they are taken down?

TikTok: discloses the number taken down in each category, and how many were taken down before they were reported; Snap: Yes; Discord: Yes.

How many employees do social media companies have to sift through CSAM?

Meta: Most of the 40,000 people who work in its safety department

X: 2300 people

TikTok: 40,000 trust and safety professionals around the world

Snap: 2000 people for content moderation

Discord: in the hundreds

Should children be allowed to use encrypted messaging services?

This question was asked in the context that end-to-end encrypted services have been used for grooming and spreading CSAM. When asked whether Discord allows for encrypted messaging, Citron said it doesn’t use end-to-end encryption for text messages. “We believe that it is important to be able to respond to law enforcement requests,” he said, adding that the company is also working on building a “grooming classifier” so that its teen safety feature can identify such conversations.

Meta was also asked whether it allows underage users access to encrypted services, to which it responded that it allows those under 18 to use WhatsApp. The lowest age at which one can use WhatsApp is 13.

