wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Reddit’s $60 Million AI Deal Marks a Turning Point in Data Monetization

Back in June 2023, Reddit had changed its application programming interface (API) policy introducing a new premium access point to Reddit’s Data API for third-party apps that require higher data usage limits.

Published

Reddit has signed a deal with an unnamed artificial intelligence (AI) company to allow the company to train its AI models on Reddit’s data. This deal, which is worth $60 million on an annualized basis could still change as the company’s plans to go public are still in the works, as per a Verge report.

While the news of the deal is recent, Reddit’s intent to paywall access to the platform’s data isn’t. In June 2023, Reddit changed its application programming interface (API) policy introducing a new premium access point to Reddit’s Data API for third-party apps (those built on top of Reddit, and used by moderators on the platform) that require higher data usage limits. This policy change fell in line with an interview by the company’s CEO and founder Steve Huffman who had spoken up about not wanting to give away Reddit data for free to large companies. He pointed out that people shared a lot of personal details on the platform which could help language learning models (LLMs like ChatGPT) generate better results.

According to a report by the Washington Post from October 2023, Reddit met with top generative AI companies to come to a deal about being paid for its data. The company was considering blocking search crawlers from Google and Bing if a deal couldn’t be reached. While doing so would have prevented the platform from being discovered through searches, the company was okay with the trade-off.

Why it matters: 

Accessing data without paying for it is proving to be problematic for AI firms, especially considering the several instances of legal trouble faced by OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT). Last year, the company saw five copyright lawsuits for using writers’ content without any proper compensation. More recently, OpenAI and Microsoft were sued by The New York Times, for training their AI models on copyrighted articles. This deal could encourage other social media platforms to put a premium on any AI firm accessing their data to train AI models.

Also read:

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

21 hours ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ