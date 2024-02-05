RBI urges financial entities to use technology to monitor compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 issued a notification advising financial entities to leverage technology for internal monitoring of compliance with regulatory instructions.

The financial sector is one of the most highly regulated sectors, and as such, entities in this sector have various compliance requirements. Notably, RBI’s advice came the same day the central bank placed major restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank for “persistent non-compliance.”

The central bank said that it had assessed selected entities of the prevailing system used for monitoring compliance and, while it found these entities have adopted varying levels of automation such as macro-enabled spreadsheets and workflow-based software solutions to support this function, various aspects are still being carried out with significant manual intervention. “There is, thus, a need to implement comprehensive, integrated, enterprise-wide and workflow-based solutions or tools to enhance the effectiveness of this function,” the central bank advised.

Any technological system or solution to monitor compliance should, among other things, “provide for effective communication and collaboration among all the stakeholders (by bringing business, compliance and IT teams, senior Management, etc. on one platform), have processes for identifying, assessing, monitoring and managing compliance requirements, escalate issues of non-compliance, if any, require recording approval of competent authority for deviations or delay in compliance submission, and have a unified dashboard view to Senior Management on compliance position of the Regulated Entity (RE) as a whole,” RBI elaborated.

RBI has instructed entities to review their existing processes and institute necessary changes or implement new systems by June 30, 2024.

