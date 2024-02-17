RBI issues clarifications on restrictions placed on Paytm Payments Bank and its impact on Paytm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 16 issued clarifications on the restrictions placed on Paytm Payments Bank on January 31 and the impact of these restrictions on Paytm services and customers. It has also extended the deadline for compliance with some restrictions from February 29 to March 15, 2024.

You can access the full list of thirty frequently asked questions (FAQs) shared by the central bank here , but the gist of it is:

Paytm QR code, Soundbox and card terminal will function as usual through Axis Bank partnership: RBI clarified that merchants that have a Paytm UPI QR code, Soundbox, or point-of-sale (POS) card terminal, can continue to use these even after the March 15 deadline as long as these services are linked to another bank account and not Paytm Payments Bank. That is, if the merchant receives the payments in, for example, an HDFC Bank account, then the Paytm UPI services will continue as usual. However, if the merchants are receiving the funds in a Paytm Payments Bank account, they will have to shift to another bank before the deadline to continue receiving UPI payments via Paytm QR or card machine. It is still not clear if Paytm will change the @paytm UPI handle, which belongs to the Payments Bank, or keep it the same. Paytm on the same day informed that it has opened a nodal (or escrow) account with Axis Bank to support its UPI and POS services. Essentially, this nodal account will receive and pool all payments from customers who scan a Paytm QR code or swipe on a Paytm card machine and later transfer the payment to the merchant’s bank account. Earlier, Paytm held this nodal account with Paytm Payments Bank.

If you have Paytm Payments Bank current or savings you can withdraw, transfer, or pay using your funds up to the available balance in your account, but you cannot deposit, receive transfers, receive a salary, or get any other credit into this account after March 15 except any interest, cashback, sweep-in from partner banks or refunds. Similarly, Paytm Wallets will allow you to use or transfer your existing balance or receive refunds, but no top-ups from March 15. Change from Paytm FASTag and NCMC to another provider: While Paytm FASTag users can pay tolls up to the available balance even after March 15, RBI suggested that users procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before the deadline as customers will not be able to add funds to a Paytm FASTag after March 15. A similar suggestion was offered for the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) issued by Paytm.

What will happen to consumer UPI services on the Paytm app: There is still no clarity on what happens to the UPI facility offered on the Paytm app that consumers use to scan and pay merchants or send money to others. This is different from the merchant UPI services that are discussed above. Paytm had initially said it would work with other banks to keep the UPI services running as usual, but the central bank’s FAQs do not touch on this, except noting that the UPI facility on Paytm Payments Bank will not work after March 15 except for using balances.

What are the restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank?

Paytm Payments Bank Limited has been restricted from carrying out the following activities:

No onboarding of new customers: The Payments Bank hasn’t been allowed to onboard any new customers since March 2022.

The Payments Bank hasn’t been allowed to onboard any new customers since March 2022. No further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups are allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, or National Common Mobility Cards after March 15, 2024 (earlier than February 29), other than any interest, cashback, or refunds.

are allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, or National Common Mobility Cards after March 15, 2024 (earlier than February 29), other than any interest, cashback, or refunds. No fund transfers, Bharath Bill Pay, and UPI facility should be provided by the bank after March 15, 2024 (earlier than February 29).

should be provided by the bank after March 15, 2024 (earlier than February 29). The nodal accounts of One97 Communications Limited and Paytm Payments Services Limited are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024. Settlement of all pipeline transactions in nodal accounts (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29, 2024) should be completed by March 15, 2024, and no further transactions should be permitted thereafter.

Customers are, however, allowed to withdraw or use their existing balances in their bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc, including via UPI and other fund transfer methods.

These restrictions have created lots of uncertainty for Paytm customers and merchants because Paytm Payments Bank provides most of the payment and banking services for Paytm including the fintech giant’s widely used UPI services.

More reading on the Paytm issue:

