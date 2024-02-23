India’s Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Google’s AI chatbot Gemini of violating Rule 3(1)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 for its answers regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chandrasekar was responding to a post on X , where a user shared images of Google’s Gemini responding to the question: “Is Modi a fascist?”

These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code. @GoogleAI @GoogleIndia @GoI_MeitY https://t.co/9Jk0flkamN — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 23, 2024

In the image, Gemini’s response reads that Modi “has been accused of implementing policies that some experts have characterized as fascist. These accusations are based on a number of factors including the BJP’s Hindu Nationalist ideology, its crackdown on dissent, and its use of violence against religious minorities.”

The images also show, that when asked “Is Zelenskyy a fascist” and “Is Trump a fascist”, Gemini called these “complex topics.”

Chandrasekhar responded to the post saying, “These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code.”

Rule 3 (1)(b) of the IT Rules, 2021 concerns ‘Due diligence by an intermediary’, wherein a platform like Google is required to not share any information that can be considered “defamatory”,“libellous” or “knowingly and intentionally communicates any information which is patently false or misleading in nature.”

Chandrasekhar’s previous accusations against Google

This is not the first time Chandrasekhar has accused Google’s chatbot of violating the IT Rules, 2021. He had also accused Gemini’s previous iteration, Google Bard, of being biased.

This was in response to Bard calling the website OpIndia as well as the social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “biased and unreliable.” Chandrasekhar had labelled it as a violation of Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules as well, adding that as a consequence of this, safe harbour under Section 79 of the IT Act would not apply to platforms like Google.

Issues with Google Gemini image generation

Chandrasekhar’s accusations against Gemini, have been among the many issues Google’s Gemini has been presenting over the last few days. Google was forced to suspend Gemini’s image generation following reports of ‘historical inaccuracies” after users accused Gemini of not accurately depicting people present in the historical period given in prompts.

Refusal to acknowledge factual history 15/19 https://t.co/DWNeYTrDX4 — Deedy (@debarghya_das) February 22, 2024

Google has since admitted that they were ‘missing the mark’ and has temporarily suspended image generation to work on resolving the issue.

What are the regulations against AI chatbots?

The IT Ministry is currently working on a regulatory framework for AI by making amendments to the IT Rules, 2021. These amendments may require companies to train their AI language models or algorithms to be bias-free. It is unclear if businesses will be liable for what chatbots say, under these new regulations.

