Payment gateway platform PayPal has registered with the Finance Ministry's Financial Intelligence Unit- India (FIU- IND), according to a report by Inc42. The FIU-IND is a government organization that collects financial intelligence about offenses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. PayPal has also appointed a principal officer to communicate with the FIU, as required by PMLA. Why it matters: This registration means that PayPal would now have to report large or suspicious transactions carried out using its platform to FIU-IND, have a more stringent customer verification system in place, and maintain detailed records of users and transactions for a specified duration, among other obligations. PayPal's registration with the authority also signals that other fintech companies that provide payment technology might be asked to do the same, thereby increasing compliance burdens for the sector as a whole. Some context: In 2020, FIU-IND issued an order directing PayPal to register itself as a “reporting entity,” and consequently imposed a penalty of Rs 96 lakhs on the payments company for failure to do so. PayPal appealed against this penalty at the Delhi High Court arguing that it did not have to register itself as a “reporting entity” with the FIU-IND as it is not a “payment system operator” as defined under PMLA, 2002. PayPal argued it merely facilitated transactions without handling funds directly, positioning itself as a payment gateway rather than a payment system operator. It pointed out that the banks and authorized dealers of foreign exchange, who actually engage in…
News
PayPal Registers with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit
FIU-IND issued an order directing PayPal to register itself as a “reporting entity,” and consequently imposed a penalty of Rs 96 lakhs on the payments company for failure to do so.
Latest Headlines
- India To Expand ‘Trusted Sources’ Mandate to Bolster Cybersecurity Across Critical Sectors February 21, 2024
- Flipkart in talks to acquire delivery platform Dunzo: Report February 21, 2024
- You can soon share your Signal username instead of your phone number February 21, 2024
- Deep Dive: Unpacking the Bombay High Court verdict on the Indian government’s proposed Fact Checking Unit February 21, 2024
- RBI increases scrutiny of peer-to-peer lending platforms: Report February 21, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...