Parliamentary panel flags dominance of foreign-owned Phonepe and Google Pay in UPI space

As digital payments soar, the dominance of Phonepe and Google Pay raises questions about the future of Indian fintech.

Published

UPI apps like Phonepe and Google Pay, owned by foreign entities, dominate the Indian fintech sector, and the government should do more to promote local fintech entities as part of its Make in India initiative, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology said in its report on digital payments laid before the parliament on February 8. The report highlighted the following data from November 2023 showing the percentage-wise volume share of popular UPI apps: Phonepe: 46.91% Google Pay: 36.39% Paytm: 12.32% Cred: 0.83% Amazon Pay: 0.44% BHIM: 0.22% Whatsapp Pay: 0.20% Walmart-owned Phonepe and Google Pay command over 83% of the market. "As the magnitude of digital payments increases in India, the use of fintech apps is slated to increase for digital financial transactions. In this context, the Committee recommend that there should be a focus on the promotion of local Indian players in the fintech universe. Indigenously developed BHIM UPI is a good example of it, however, its share in the UPI market is very low," the Committee stated. The Committee did not provide reasons as to why the government should promote local alternatives over foreign-owned entities, except that regulation of Indian fintech apps would be more feasible for regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in comparison to regulating foreign entities which have multiple jurisdictions. The NPCI is a private company and not a regulator, but given its control over UPI, which is the most…

Written By

