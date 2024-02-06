Oversight Board asks Meta to update its manipulated media policy to cover non-AI-altered content

Meta's Oversight Board on February 5 asked Meta to update its manipulated media policy after it found the current policy "to be incoherent, lacking in persuasive justification and inappropriately focused on how content has been created, rather than on which specific harms it aims to prevent." The Board urged the company to reconsider this policy quickly given the number of elections taking place in 2024. The Oversight Board made this suggestion while it was reviewing a decision involving an edited video of US President Joe Biden. "In the original footage, he exchanged 'I Voted' stickers with his adult granddaughter, a first-time voter, placing the sticker above her chest, according to her instruction, and then kissing her on the cheek. In the video clip, posted just over six months later, the footage has been altered so that it loops, repeating the moment when the president’s hand made contact with his granddaughter’s chest to make it look like he is inappropriately touching her," and this was accompanied by a caption describing him as a "pedophile," the Board summarised. Meta declined to remove this video as it did not violate its manipulated media policy. The Oversight Board upheld Meta's decision because the manipulated media policy applies only to videos created with AI and only to content showing people saying things they did not say. "Since the video in this post was not altered using AI and it shows President Biden doing something he did not do (not something he didn’t say), it does…

